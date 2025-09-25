UK researchers have slowed Huntington’s disease progression by 75% using the gene therapy AMT-130. Photo / 123rf

Huntington’s disease treated for the first time in UK gene therapy trial

UK researchers have slowed Huntington’s disease progression by 75% using the gene therapy AMT-130. Photo / 123rf

UK researchers said on Wednesday that they had slowed the progression of the fatal neural condition Huntington’s disease for the first time with a groundbreaking new gene therapy.

Some patients who took part in early-stage clinical trials at University College London (UCL) saw the speed at which their condition developed reduced by 75% after three years, according to uniQure, a gene therapy company based in the Netherlands and the United States.

The study tested a new gene therapy, AMT-130, which is delivered through an injection directly into the brain.

Researchers said that AMT-130 works by permanently introducing new functional DNA into a patient’s cells.

“This result changes everything,” said the lead researcher, Ed Wild of UCL’S Huntington’s Disease Centre.