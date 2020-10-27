How you can get your lips on free Ben and Jerry's ice cream from November

New Zealanders can get their hands and lips on a free scoop of Ben and Jerry's ice cream between November 2 and 15. Photo / Supplied

The long weekend gave us a taste of summer, and now spring is getting even better thanks to one ice cream company's generous gift to Kiwis.

From November 2 New Zealanders can get their hands and lips on a free scoop of Ben and Jerry's ice cream until November 15.

Around 50,000 scoops of assorted flavours will be available around the country to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary.

However, Kiwis can't just rock up to stores - you have to register your details on the Ben & Jerry's website and choose which store and what time you'll claim your ice cream.

The flavours available are: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, The Tonight Dough, Totally Baked, Wake & No Bake, Boots on the Moooo'n, P.B Half Baked and Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The venues available to claim your free ice cream include Ben and Jerry's Ponsonby, Misson Bay, Commercial Bay, Hoyts Sylvia Park, Hoyts Te Awa (Hamilton) and Ben and Jerry's Christchurch.

There are three, four-hour time slots to claim your free ice cream between 12pm and 10pm from participating stores.

Ben & Jerry's' cookie dough story began in 1984 when an unknown fan shared a suggestion of combining cookie dough into the ice cream.

The two founders took note of the suggestion and acted swiftly, turning cookie dough ice cream into a worldwide phenomenon.

