Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to treat back pain: Kiwi expert’s new book busts myths, gives solutions

Joanna Wane
By
9 mins to read
Back pain specialist Antony Bush has released a new book, The Back Fix, busting myths about treatment and causes. Photo / George Heard

Back pain specialist Antony Bush has released a new book, The Back Fix, busting myths about treatment and causes. Photo / George Heard

A new book claims the way we treat back pain is all wrong. Joanna Wane finds out why.

A few days before I talk with spinal pain specialist Antony Bush, I ask him to look

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.