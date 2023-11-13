Aussies have erupted in a fierce debate over the 'right' way to spread Vegemite on toast. Photo / Abigail Varney, The New York Times

A man has started a passionate debate online about the “right” way to spread Vegemite on a slice of toast - and thousands of Aussies are butting heads over whose in the right when it comes to this beloved breakfast snack.

Vegemite was first invented in Melbourne back in 1923 when an Australian food manufacturer asked for a product to be made that had a similar taste to the UK’s Marmite. The new creation was made from a brewer’s waste - a byproduct of beer.

The controversial condiment has since caused many a clash over the years, particularly over some people’s strange food combinations with the spread, however a husband’s snapshot of his wife’s “abysmal” brekkie may take the cake.

The picture shows a soggy piece of bread with big lumps of butter and vegemite unevenly distributed all over it, causing a heated debate online about its accuracy, reports Daily Mail.

“How my wife ‘spreads’ Vegemite,” he wrote in the caption of the image on Reddit. “Whether you like Vegemite or not, surely this is an abomination?”

The slice of toast appears incongruent to many, with no real reasoning given for the random placement of the butter and Vegemite.

A husband has sparked a furious debate about the 'right' way to spread Vegemite on a piece of toast. Photo / Reddit

Many people flooded the comments with criticism over the woman’s chaotic energy when it came to her spreading tactic and couldn’t get to the bottom of why the she had distributed the condiment so unevenly.

“So we’re assuming she just dipped her hand in the jar and wiped it on the bread right?” one person quipped. “Otherwise I just don’t see how this is physically possible.”

“I’m literally shaking and crying right now,” another joked.

“Is the problem that the toast isn’t toasted enough to spread the vegemite without gouging the … soft toaster-warmed bread?” a woman questioned.

One woman revealed: “My husband does this but also puts strawberry jam in the empty spaces!”

Vegemite was invented in Melbourne in 1923 when an Australian food manufacturer asked for a product to be made that had a similar taste to the UK’s Marmite. Photo / Abigail Varney, The New York Times

“Divorce is the only option,” another quipped, while one alleged: “The police have been informed.”

Some social media users didn’t think there was anything wrong with the toast.

“I don’t see the problem. Some parts are a salty savoury paradise, and then you chase it with buttery goodness!” one said.

“I aim for uneven spreading of the Vegemite to fine tune my dining experience. Big slug of Vegemite followed by a bit of a palate cleansing before diving back in,” another wrote.