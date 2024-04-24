Kiwi shoppers are noticing significant price drops in fresh, seasonal produce on supermarket shelves compared with this time last year. Photo / Getty Images.

Anyone who tried to buy a kūmara at the supermarket in the spring of 2023 will remember the staggering price hike, which Stats NZ says peaked at $12.98 per kilo in September. However, as winter approaches, New Zealanders have noticed significant price drops, not only for our beloved sweet potato, but across many of our favourite autumn staples. Buying in-season means buying smarter; not only is the produce fresher (and often grown locally) but the abundance brings the price down too, making a big impact on your weekly grocery bill. We take a look at the best produce to shop right now and other ways to save money at the checkout.

It doesn’t take a scientist to understand that shopping for your fresh produce in-season is the most cost-effective way to fill your cart and, as the cooler months progress, you may have noticed that some of your favourite fruit and vegetables are cheaper than usual.

Information released by Woolworths New Zealand in March showed a significant price drop on autumnal vegetables, with some up to 30 per cent cheaper than this time last year. It’s a trend that Woolworths says we can expect to see continue throughout winter.

Kūmara and pumpkin prices are finally coming down. Photo / 123rf

Woolworths reports the price of kūmara and pumpkin is down by 20 to 30 per cent, end-of-season tomatoes are 30 per cent less and lettuce is on shelf at up to 40 per cent cheaper than it was in autumn 2023.

In the year to March 2024, Stats NZ recorded a 0.7 per cent increase for its food price index basket, however, the two Foodstuffs co-ops in the North Island and South Island both recorded no increase in the price of items from the same categories across more than 500 stores in that time period.

The decrease in the price of seasonal produce is similar across both Woolworths and the Foodstuffs brands (New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square) with Foodstuffs’ green round beans also down 38 per cent, green cabbage down 35 per cent and tomatoes down a staggering 50 per cent year on year. Foodstuffs is also offering lamb leg roast at one-third of the price it was this time in 2023.

According to Stats NZ, the most significant increase in household shopping expenditure has been in cigarettes and tobacco (up 10.4 per cent) and alcohol (up 5 per cent). And with recreational and cultural services up by 7.4 per cent, it seems that now more than ever, New Zealanders are looking for ways to create special dining experiences at home.

A spokesperson for Woolworths New Zealand told us customers were purchasing more baking staples such as flour and sugar, moving away from boxed baking mixes. However, convenience is still a trend when it comes to meal preparation, with customers seeking more ready-made, great value pies and pizzas that are quick and easy to prepare with a takeaway novelty. Woollworths is also expecting chilled soups to gain in popularity with the incoming cooler weather.

Cooking from scratch, while not always the most convenient, does tend to be the most cost-effective way to shop for a family. Focusing on the perimeter of the store, buying fresh produce, dairy and proteins and avoiding pre-packaged foods is a good place to start when trying to reduce the cost of your weekly shop.

More ways to shop smarter and save

Shop and cook in bulk

Purchasing pantry staples such as rice, pasta, beans and oats in bulk will save you money in the long run. Use low-priced, seasonal vegetables to prepare large batches of soups, stews, pasta bakes and other hearty meals that can be portioned out and frozen.

Utilise frozen produce

While Foodstuffs has reported seeing early signs of customers moving away from frozen and tinned fruit and vegetables thanks to lower prices in the fresh produce aisle, don’t be afraid to reach for frozen products, especially when they’re out of season.

Compare prices across stores near you

Look for sales, discounts and special promotions to maximise savings on your grocery bill. Grocer.nz is an app that can help you easily compare supermarket prices. Sign up to grocery store loyalty programmes at all your local stores too to earn further discounts and rewards.

Plan your meals

Create a weekly meal plan based on seasonal ingredients and recipes that utilise affordable staples such as fresh produce, grains and legumes. Avoid impulse purchasing (which can lead to overspending) and stick to your shopping list. Online grocery shopping is a great way to avoid this as you are less susceptible to tempting in-store marketing tactics.



