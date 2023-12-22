A punch bowl can be an impressive party piece. Photo / Getty Images

Make a big batch of mixed drinks, serve it in a communal vessel and let the party begin.

While clever mixologists in the world of cocktails continue to brew up ever-more fantastical concoctions, for the at-home entertainer, there seems to be a nostalgic revival of a classic crowd-pleaser — the punch bowl.

Once relegated to the depths of 70s kitsch, this communal vessel seems to be making a triumphant return as people cotton on to the ease of serving up a batched drink.

Punch is basically defined as a large bowl of mixed drink made up of spirits or wine (or even beer) and fruit juices, tea and/or a carbonated beverage. Many countries have their own favoured versions, but its origin is largely accepted to have come from India, where sailors of the British East India Company created a mix of spirits, water, sugar and citrus.

The communal nature of the drink embodied a spirit of camaraderie and conviviality and its popularity spread throughout the world. In England, for example, you may have heard of a style of punch called “Cups”, usually made with wine, cider, sloe gin or liqueurs as the base and fruit juice and soft drink mixers. These were served at various social events, such as garden parties, cricket matches, picnics and games of tennis.

The latter of these is famously associated with the Pimm’s Cup, using Pimm’s No.1 lemonade (which contains gin), a squeeze of lemon with orange, lemon and apple slices and cucumber wedges. Sangria, too, is a commonly recognised punch hailing from Spain and Portugal, and is typically made with wine, fruit juice (usually orange), sliced fruit, sugar syrup and brandy.

But with such a wide scope of ingredient choices, variations are endless and allow for experimentation and creativity. Before you get concocting, however, there’s an art to mastering the perfect brew. Here, we share some tips to elevate your punch bowl game.

Punch may have been modernised in many ways, but you can still embrace the retro. Photo / Getty Images

Balance is key: A successful punch strikes a harmonious balance between sweetness, tartness and the kick of alcohol. Experiment with different combinations of fruit juices, syrups and spirits until you find the ideal equilibrium. Remember, if you plan on making a sparkling punch, add the effervescence just before serving or it’ll go flat.

Keep it cool: A dilution dilemma often plagues punch bowls. Solve it by freezing a portion of the punch in advance to use as ice cubes. This ensures the drink stays chilled without becoming watered down. Or freeze a large block of ice – a bundt tin works well for an aesthetically impressive ice ring – which will melt more slowly. Frozen fruit can also help keep things chill without diluting your elixir, but be careful not to choose fruits that will turn too mushy or disintegrate. Grapes are a good choice. Alternatively, keep ice out of the punch bowl altogether and place it in cups for people to serve themselves.

Garnish game: The visual appeal of a punch bowl is heightened by thoughtful garnishes. Floating citrus slices, vibrant berries and fresh herbs not only enhance the aesthetics but also infuse additional flavour. But be mindful to add fruit and other garnishes sparingly. You don’t want to be battling to ladle out a sufficient quantity of liquid through a barrage of solids.

Vessel variations: While the punch bowl takes centre-stage, your choice of glassware should not be overlooked. Why not provide an array of options, from dainty coupes to sturdy tumblers, ensuring that each guest can enjoy the punch in their preferred vessel?

Keep it simple: The beauty of a punch lies in its simplicity. Don’t overcomplicate the recipe with an abundance of ingredients. Stick to a few quality elements that complement each other.

Theme it up: Elevate the experience by selecting a theme for your punch. Whether it’s a tropical lūʻau with rum and pineapple or a classic gin punch with cucumber and mint, a theme adds flair to a gathering. Think about the food you’re serving too – having tacos? Make it a tequila-based punch. Or serve sangria with a tapas spread.

Know your audience: Consider the preferences of your guests when selecting the type of punch. And make sure everyone knows what’s in it before you serve it. Non-alcoholic versions should always be offered for those not drinking, for driving or other purposes.

As the punch bowl once again takes a place in social gatherings, it’s a reminder that some of the best experiences often emerge from the simplest traditions. So, embrace the kitsch, revel in the conviviality and let the punch bowl be the vessel that unites friends with the timeless joy of raising a collective glass.

Cucumber punch. Photo / Tamara West

