Antonia Prebble enjoys a Gibson at the Captain's Bar, Park Hyatt to promote ATC's production of Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest. Photo / Camila Araos Elevancini

The Gibson is a classic cocktail – easy to make, easy to drink. It is essentially a martini served with a pickled cocktail onion, and it's also a favourite of one of the main characters in Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, his 1950s spy thriller that starred Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint.

Now Auckland Theatre Company (ATC) is bringing North by Northwest to the stage, with Ryan O'Kane and Antonia Prebble in the roles of Roger O. Thornhill (who is being pursued by an American spy) and Eve Kendall (beautiful, mysterious, and more than meets the eye).

The film is packed with iconic cocktail moments, so you can bet some of these will be recreated on stage. To celebrate the opening, we share a recipe for a classic Gibson, which is very simple to make at home. This version comes from Park Hyatt Captain's Bar head mixologist Abhi Singh.

North by Northwest is on at the ASB Theatre, Oct 25 – Nov 19. Tickets from atc.co.nz

The North by Northwest Gibson cocktail recipe

10ml of dry vermouth

60ml of gin

Dash of balsamic vinegar bitters (optional)

Cocktail onion

Directions

Stir vermouth and gin with ice until well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with the onion.