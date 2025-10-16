How to make a better sandwich, inspired by international favorites

Chicken Katsu Sandos. Photo / Lauren Bulbin, The Washington Post

Mix up your sandwich routine with these recipes and tips culled from around the world.

I wasn’t expecting to be wowed by the sandwich I ordered for lunch at an out-of-the-way cafe on a side street outside of the main tourist area of Seville, Spain, but the montadito on my plate begged to differ. Served on a dense white roll called a bollo, the sandwich was stuffed with a salad of chickpeas, celery, red onion and capers in a creamy dressing, topped with fresh cilantro and a spiky scattering of potato sticks. Each bite offered a delightful surprise: the nuttiness of the chickpeas, a burst of vinegar from the capers, the salty crunch of that unexpected garnish of potato sticks. I’m fairly certain I detected one of my favourite ingredients, lemon zest, giving a subtle, sunny lift to the mayonnaise.

It may have been the first sandwich that pleased my palate while I was travelling in Europe this past summer, but it wasn’t the last; the attention to detail given to these lunchtime staples equalled that found in handmade pasta served with freshly foraged wild mushrooms for dinner. The through line, as I travelled from Iberia to Ireland, was a thoughtful balance of flavours and textures – from sweet and salty to crunchy and creamy – combined with an almost scientific obsession with layering ingredients to keep the bread from getting soggy.

Handheld lunch – or breakfast or dinner – options benefit from ingredients and techniques found around the world, like the French-inspired layers of a Vietnamese banh mi or the sweet and savoury Indian influences found in a coronation chicken sandwich. By looking at sandwiches through a global lens, these practical strategies focus on layering flavour, balancing textures and taking advantage of a worldwide pantry to build a bolder, better sandwich.

Go ahead and say goodbye to that Sad Desk Lunch. Here’s how.