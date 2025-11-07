Battling with the humidity? Try these tips. Photo / Getty Images
With rain forecast this weekend and temperatures in the North Island set to hit 24C, it can only mean one thing: the humidity is on the way.
The dreaded muggy feeling occurs when the air is warm enough to make us sweat, but carries enough water vapour to interferewith the sweating process, therefore making it tricky to get that sticky feeling off our skin.
So how can you get a good night’s sleep, keep your house feeling dry and cool and stop mould growing in the process? Check out our 10 tips for beating the humidity below.
1. Swap synthetics for natural fibres
When it’s muggy, your best bet is opting for clothing made from breathable fabrics, such as linen and lightweight cotton, and choosing loose-fitting garments. Tight clothes and synthetic fabrics can trap heat and moisture.
Don’t forget to keep a glass or bottle of water by your bed. Dehydration makes it hard to regulate body temperature and sipping water throughout the night can help.
4. Use a dehumidifier
A dehumidifier is a great way to reduce the levels of humidity in your home by drawing in moist air, cooling and condensing moisture and releasing drier air back into the room. It also helps to control mould and stop it from growing.
5. Sleep alone
Cuddling might be on the table during the winter months but it’s the last thing you want during the muggy nights.
Sleeping together increases your body heat, which isn’t fun for anyone trying to get to sleep.
6. Try a cool shower
Taking a cool shower will help bring your core body temperature down, and you can hit the hay feeling clean, fresh and cool.
7. Direct heat out
Another less obvious tip is to point a fan out the window (if you can handle opening it, see tip #2), instead of directly at you. This will blow the hot air out and cool the air coming in.
8. Keep the house dry
Avoid drying clothes and towels inside, as it only adds to the moisture and mugginess. Try to find a covered area outside or in the garage.
If you must dry items inside, do it in an area with an extractor fan that vents out.
9. Use your heat pump for cooling
Heat pumps can also be reversed into air conditioners and used to cool down the house efficiently, just make sure the filters are clean and it’s been serviced in the past two years.
10. Open windows at night
Once the sun has gone down, open the windows to let in the cooler night air and some of the pent-up humidity out.