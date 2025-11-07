For bedding, ditch polyester blankets and sheets and again, choose linen and cotton instead. This will allow your skin to breathe while you sleep and allow for airflow.

2. Close your curtains

Around 30% of unwanted heat comes from your windows, so closing them and shutting the curtains can lower the temperature of your home.

It may be tempting to fling the windows open, but it’s important to keep them closed, especially in the bedroom, to keep the humidity out.

3. Stay hydrated

It’s simple advice, but your mum was right – you need to drink lots of water to ensure you stay hydrated, especially when it’s humid.

Don’t forget to keep a glass or bottle of water by your bed. Dehydration makes it hard to regulate body temperature and sipping water throughout the night can help.

4. Use a dehumidifier

A dehumidifier is a great way to reduce the levels of humidity in your home by drawing in moist air, cooling and condensing moisture and releasing drier air back into the room. It also helps to control mould and stop it from growing.

5. Sleep alone

Cuddling might be on the table during the winter months but it’s the last thing you want during the muggy nights.

Sleeping together increases your body heat, which isn’t fun for anyone trying to get to sleep.

6. Try a cool shower

Taking a cool shower will help bring your core body temperature down, and you can hit the hay feeling clean, fresh and cool.

7. Direct heat out

Another less obvious tip is to point a fan out the window (if you can handle opening it, see tip #2), instead of directly at you. This will blow the hot air out and cool the air coming in.

Where possible, try to avoid drying your clothes inside. Photo / 123rf

8. Keep the house dry

Avoid drying clothes and towels inside, as it only adds to the moisture and mugginess. Try to find a covered area outside or in the garage.

If you must dry items inside, do it in an area with an extractor fan that vents out.

9. Use your heat pump for cooling

Heat pumps can also be reversed into air conditioners and used to cool down the house efficiently, just make sure the filters are clean and it’s been serviced in the past two years.

10. Open windows at night

Once the sun has gone down, open the windows to let in the cooler night air and some of the pent-up humidity out.