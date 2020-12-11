Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

How The Queen's Gambit is inspiring women to take up chess

5 minutes to read

The actress Beth Behrs has been obsessed with chess since watching The Queen's Gambit' on Netflix. Photo / Jessica Lehrman, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Dylan Loeb McClain

Fans of the Netflix series, including teenagers and the actress Beth Behrs, are flocking to the game because "women can be rock stars" in chess.

Actress Beth Behrs has a new obsession — chess —

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.