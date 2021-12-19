How the Queen's Christmas plans may be ruined

The Queen is understood to have been very keen to return to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where she has spent nearly every Christmas of her life. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's plans for her first Christmas without the Duke of Edinburgh are facing ruin, as rising Covid cases force her to reconsider the Royal Family's traditional Sandringham church visit.

The Queen, who has been determined to return to Sandringham this Christmas after spending last year in a bubble at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, is taking advice over the Omicron surge.

The Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, and other children and grandchildren were all expected to be in Sandringham this year for their first Christmas gathering since before the pandemic in 2019.

The monarch and her admirers had hoped for a return to normal service, with the Royal Family's public appearance en masse on the walk to St Mary Magdalene Church sure to lift the spirits of royal-watchers.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have previously joined their parents for the festive service, with hopes that Prince Louis would this year make his debut.

The monarch is understood to have been very keen to return to the Norfolk estate, where she has spent nearly every Christmas of her life. She usually stays there until February 6, the anniversary of her father's death.

However, the rise in cases could see her compelled to call off plans intended to help lift the spirits of the nation.

Conscious of the need to keep crowds under control amid the highly-contagious new variant, aides are keeping a close eye on government advice before a final decision is made in the coming days.

Aides are carefully considering whether the risk of inviting the usual small crowd of well-wishers to gather in Norfolk is sensible in the current situation.

A source said all options are still under consideration, which will include the Queen staying at Windsor Castle for the second year running, or a simpler, private family Christmas indoors at Sandringham.

She has been determined not to feel defeated by the virus, but is mindful of setting a good example.

The Queen will not spend Christmas alone

Members of her family have promised to spend Christmas with her one way or another, and will not leave her on her own.

The household is prepared with medical tests for anyone attending the planned festivities at Sandringham.

Staff are already prepared to work in a quasi-bubble system to ensure the Queen, who is 95 and has recently been unwell, is kept safe.

There are rigorous testing procedures in place, with all those planning to be involved in royal Christmas plans for business or pleasure deeply mindful of their potential exposure to the virus.

As Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise, the Queen is increasingly likely to reluctantly cancel anything that requires placing members of the public or household staff at risk.