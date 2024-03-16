How sitting down all day is slowly killing you

Sitting is associated with a ‘plethora’ of physical and mental health complications – but you can counteract the risks of a sedentary life. Photo / 123rf

Whether it’s scrolling through your phone in the morning, responding to emails or watching television, so much of daily life revolves around being planted on a chair.

If you’re sitting for nine hours – more than half of the waking day – you’re simply in line with the UK average. Office workers are likely clocking up even more, as they’re tied to their desk for seven hours daily, on average, before time commuting or on the sofa is even factored in.

But the nation’s sitting habit is damaging our health. Research has warned that being stationary for too much of the day increases the risk of weight gain, Type 2 diabetes, cancer and even an early grave. It’s so detrimental to our health that even taking a nap is better.

A recent study from scientists at the University of Queensland found that just three hours of playing video games – which typically involves sitting while being hunched over a controller – was enough to double the risk of musculoskeletal problems like neck and back pain.

While the study focused on gamers, lead researcher Janni Leung noted that students who play for a few hours daily may be spending less time on a computer than office staff.

Her findings echo earlier research into the perils of spending too much time sedentary, which were first highlighted in a 1953 paper by researchers at the UK’s Medical Research Council.

The team studied bus drivers, who were seated for almost all of their shift, and their conductor colleagues, who climbed hundreds of stairs during their working day. Results revealed that drivers were twice as likely to die from heart disease as conductors.

Since then, investigations have repeatedly uncovered the dangers of prolonged sitting.

In 2017, a Warwick University study found that people who have desk jobs have bigger waists and a higher risk of heart disease than staff who are on the go.

Their analysis of more than 100 postal workers revealed that staff who were office-based had an extra 2.5cm on their waistlines, a greater risk of cardiovascular disease and higher levels of “bad” cholesterol than workers who delivered post for a living.

Then, a paper from University College London in November warned that any type of activity – even taking a nap – is better for your health than sitting.

Scientists, who observed more than 15,000 people who wore movement-tracking gadgets, found that swapping 30 minutes of sedentary behaviour with sleeping was linked with a half-point drop in BMI and a 1.7cm reduction in waist size. Even bigger improvements were seen if people instead did half an hour of walking, running or climbing stairs.

A separate analysis by Queen’s University Belfast in 2019 warned the sitting epidemic was behind nearly 70,000 deaths in the UK every year and costing the NHS £800 million ($1.67 billion).

Other studies have linked excessive sitting with cancer, osteoporosis, reduced quality of life, depression, anxiety, stress and even dementia.

“Evidence is rapidly accumulating suggesting that excessive sedentary time is associated with a plethora of physical and mental health complications,” says Prof Lee Smith, an expert in physical activity and sedentary behaviour at Anglia Ruskin University.

The risks to health are, in part, brought on by sedentary behaviour slowing down the metabolism – meaning the calories burned by the body per day shrinks.

This interferes with the regulation of blood sugar, blood pressure and the breakdown of fat, which can lead to weight gain and inflammation.

Frequent sitting can also be a marker of other unhealthy behaviours, such as too much snacking and too little exercise, which can further expand the waistline and fuel poor health, Prof Smith says.

James Betts, professor of metabolic physiology at the University of Bath, warns that being too sedentary may also lead to weaker and less flexible muscles.

“Using your muscles and loading your bones can definitely strengthen them – or conversely, disuse can rapidly make them weaker,” he says.

Long periods of sitting also raise the risk of developing a blood clot in the veins of the legs.

“Many people are aware about the risks of sitting for long periods because we are often told about them before long-haul flights – the risk is that blood can pool in our legs if muscle activity does not help to pump blood back up to the heart,” Prof Betts says.

However, too much sitting can be an easy problem to rectify for most.

“Population surveys in the UK show that the average adult spends nine hours or more sitting each day, and that is probably too much,” Prof Betts says.

“For all of us it is advisable both to limit the total time spent sitting and, even if you must sit for eight to nine hours, for example due to the nature of your work, it is best to interrupt that sedentary time with activity breaks.”

Prof Smith simply recommends breaking up every 20 minutes of being sedentary with two minutes of standing or movement to negate these harms.

For people based at home, this could involve getting up from a chair during every TV advert break or after reading six pages of a book, he said. Other habits to pick up could include standing during telephone calls or going for a walk after dinner, he said.

Studies have also suggested that finding just a few minutes in the day for short bursts of exercise can offset the harms of too much sitting.

Workers based in an office should regularly take breaks from their desk, such as by getting a glass of water or speaking to colleagues in person rather than over email, he suggests. Holding meetings where staff are required to walk, and using a standing desk are other options, Prof Smith adds.

People who are unable to stand or have limited opportunities to do so shouldn’t panic too much, according to Prof Betts.

It’s definitely not “the new smoking”, despite this mantra being parroted by some researchers, he says.

“However, for those who can get up from their seat, it is a good idea to take this opportunity not just to stand in situ but to move around. Some people find it useful to schedule regular reminders to take an activity break,” Prof Betts adds.

A review from the Arctic University of Norway found that while more than 12 hours of sitting per day raised the likelihood of an early grave by 38 per cent, a 22-minute brisk walk, cycle or other form of moderate-to-vigorous exercise eliminated this heightened risk.