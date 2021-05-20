How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their third wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a new charity project.

The couple - who tied the knot on May 19, 2018 - has announced plans for a Community Relief Center in Mumbai, India through their Archewell Foundation's partnership with World Central Kitchen.

Noting the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation said in a statement: "Right now, Covid-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India.

"On Tuesday, India's total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

"Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported.

"In support of India, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are focusing on the long-term needs of local communities."

The two organisations are coming together to establish the latest community relief centre, which is the third in a series of four they have committed to develop.

The statement continued: "The purpose of these centres is to provide relief and resilience [as well as healing and strength] for the communities in which they're based.

Harry and Meghan are currently expecting their second child. Photo / Misan Harriman

"During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens — or vaccination sites — and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families."

Prince Harry and Meghan married in 2018 at Windsor Castle, and a source has revealed they will most likely have a quiet anniversary celebration with their 2-year-old son Archie.

An insider added to PEOPLE: "They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts.

"The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him."