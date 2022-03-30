The Queen attends emotional service for Prince Philip. Video / The Royal Family

Prince Andrew "strong-armed" the Queen into letting him walk her to her seat at Prince Philip's memorial, insiders claim.

It is understood the disgraced Duke of York got his way because she "couldn't say no to her favourite son" - despite objections from Prince Charles and Prince William, reports the Daily Mail.

It had been expected that the Dean of Westminster would take the Queen to her seat, but footage captured after they entered the Abbey shows her arriving on Andrew's arm.

Critics have called it a brazen attempt by Andrew to regain the spotlight.

He's also been accused of misreading public opinion by putting himself out there just weeks after settling a multi-million-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

His royal siblings are reportedly "dismayed" by his appearance, as many of them hoped he would have the "common sense" to play a background role during the memorial.

Andrew has been avoiding public appearances after details of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were revealed.

He was stripped of his royal patronages and military honours, with Charles telling him he would have to "disappear" from public life following Philip's memorial.

Prince Andrew helped the Queen walk up the aisle at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Getty Images

But his actions yesterday appear to show Andrew was not afraid to take centre stage while the world watched on.

Cameras caught the awkward moment the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle was meant to take the Queen's arm to lead her to her seat, but Andrew appeared to refuse to hand her over.

They walked up the aisle past the other gobsmacked royals before the duke finally let go of her when he reached his seat.

A family source claimed senior royals, including Charles and William, were "dismayed" by the spectacle and Andrew's move caused "consternation" among them.

They said, "It would be a great shame if the service was overshadowed by all of this. There is a strong sense of regret that this has happened."

Another said they were unwilling to let Andrew walk her down the aisle, but the monarch "couldn't say no to her favourite son".