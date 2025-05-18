- Dame Jacinda Ardern sparked debate by questioning Nestlé’s recommendation of six teaspoons of Milo per mug.
- Kiwis shared mixed reactions, with some finding the amount excessive and others agreeing with it.
- Nestlé’s Milo serving suggestions vary, with some tins recommending three heaped teaspoons instead.
How much Milo is considered too much?
Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern may have unintentionally triggered a nationwide debate when she expressed her surprise at the amount of Milo Nestlé recommends using on social media this morning.
Capturing the back of a Milo tin, which recommends six teaspoons in a mug with 200ml of hot water or milk, Ardern said even her own family was divided over Nestlé‘s suggested serving.
“I grew up being told I could only make a Milo with one or two teaspoons of powder. I picked up a can recently though, and apparently you can make it with six?!” Ardern wrote.