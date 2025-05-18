“Is that an extreme Milo to liquid ratio?! Or is that the way it’s always been?”

While Nestlé is yet to weigh in on the debate, Ardern’s morning Milo musing has stirred up a big response online. Some Kiwis were baffled by the six-spoon figure, while others found it fell in line with their own generous serving style.

“Two heaped tablespoons with warm milk! That is the only way. Lol,” one Kiwi wrote.

“We must have the same parents because I would have been scolded if I had used six spoons at once,” another said.

“Geez that would have been the Milo of dreams ... would never have happened in my house in the 70s and 80s,” a third wrote.

Others seemed to find the recommendation matched their Milo standards, although they noted the perfect ratio often came down to who was watching.

“Milo has always been made with as many spoons as you could sneak into it (Mum always made it with one),” one person said.

“You had as many teaspoons that your mum told you, not how many spoons Milo told you,” replied another.

A pantry staple for generations of Kiwis, Milo has long been a popular drink for warming up after a cold day or fuelling kids before school.

Nestlé’s six-spoon recommendation is one version of its recipe for a “perfect cup” of Milo, but instructions vary on packaging.

Some tins recommend adding “three heaped teaspoons” to water or milk instead, although the final taste will likely come down to personal preference.