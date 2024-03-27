Kids are in for a whole lot of play time this April - here's how you can plan ahead.

Kids are in for a whole lot of play time this April - here's how you can plan ahead.

It’s that time of year again.

April is just around the corner and what can be an already confusing month, thanks to daylight savings, a change in the seasons and the end of the tax year, is turned on its head thanks to the school holidays.

But further putting parents on the back foot is a slight miscalculation on the 2024 calendar.

This year the Easter break, which usually falls in the school holidays, is this weekend from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1. And when do kiddies get time off, you ask? Two weeks later, from Saturday, April 13 to Sunday, April 28.

As a result, mums and dads are scrambling for childcare, holiday programmes and last-minute leave applications to make up for the extended break.

But with Easter, Anzac Day and the school holidays coming up, it poses the question: How many days will children be off from school?

Further putting parents on the back foot is a slight miscalculation on the 2024 calendar. Photo / 123rf

How many days in total do Kiwi kids have off?

Including weekends, children across the country will enjoy 18 days off this month, a huge win for school kids and a nightmare for parents.

With Easter, Anzac Day and two weeks of school holidays keeping them out of school, children will only be in the classroom for 11 days in April.

However, while the number seems small, it’s an improvement on previous years. Last year, children were only in school for 8 days in April, and 10 days in 2022.

As the weather cools down and boredom starts to rear its ugly head, you may be running out of ideas on how to keep the family happy and entertained.

So, here are a few ideas to put to the test for those at-home days when the temperature starts to dip.

Make playdough

It’s perhaps not great for your white couch, but a perfect way to pass the time is making some colourful playdough to stick around the house. Playdough is not only super-easy to make, but the creation process can be put into motion with just a few ingredients you can find in your pantry.

Bake cookies

There’s nothing like enjoying the fruits of your labours, and making cookies is a great way to teach your kids some kitchen skills - with the added confectionary bonus. Grab an apron and your handy helpers for some much-cherished bonding time, with some sweet treats in tow.

Let’s play Lego Masters

Encourage some creative flair with your kids and challenge them to a Lego-making competition. From dream houses to sports cars, set a goal (and a timer) as you get on with your work. In just an hour, you may have a budding architect on your hands.

Challenge your kids to a Lego Masters competition over the holidays. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nerf gun challenge

If there’s one ever-present constant in a parent’s life, it is an array of scattered Nerf bullets around the house. Gather them up and have a Nerf gun challenge by making some targets and creating a game out of it for your little ones. Or perhaps get involved with a little ninja Nerf stakeout in the house - winner gets to pick the movie (see the next activity).

Build a fort and watch a movie

An easy plan for those cold, dreary days is to chuck on a great movie and make an event out of snuggling up in front of the telly. Build a fort made out of blankets, make some themed snacks to match the movie and curl up with a great flick - or several - to create a little bit of magic out of the mundane.











