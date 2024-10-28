Advertisement
How long can you stand on one foot? The answer may predict your fall risk

By Teddy Amenabar
Washington Post·
5 mins to read
  • A Mayo Clinic study found that balance on one leg is a key indicator of age-related decline.
  • Participants aged 52 to 83 showed faster deterioration in balance than in walking gait or strength.
  • More than one in four people aged 65 and older fall each year, risking serious injuries.

How long you can stand on one leg – specifically, the one on your nondominant side – is a telltale sign of age-related decline, according to a study led by researchers at Mayo Clinic.

Researchers found that a person’s ability to balance on one leg deteriorated faster than measurements of walking gait, grip and knee strength. Participants, ages 52 to 83, were compared in a cross-sectional study.

