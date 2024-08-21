For the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of hosting an event called “Power. Money. Security.” where women come together to discuss all things money. This event is about creating a space where women can talk openly about money – what it means to them, why they feel the way they do, and what they can do with it. It’s a safe, judgment-free environment where more than 100 women of all ages, stages, and ethnicities gather to redefine their relationship with money.

Things get loud as soon as Rachel Davies from Hi Money asks the room, “What is your relationship with money like right now?” This simple question sets the room buzzing with energy, sparking two hours of passionate discussion. Guest speakers from platforms like Girls That Invest, The Curve, The Māori Millionaire, The Table, Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission and Mercer have shared their personal money stories, offering tips and tricks to support women’s financial wellbeing. It’s a blast, and it’s transformative.

So, why are these female-led initiatives booming? Because despite it being 2024, the gender wealth gap remains stubbornly wide. Women are busy, and they crave financial advice from those who understand their unique challenges and life stages. They seek out expert, non-judgmental platforms where they can build the confidence to save, earn, and invest more money.

These platforms, led by women for women, offer more than just financial tips – they provide community and solidarity. Many of these leaders, like Frances Cook with her podcast Cooking the Books, have created spaces that demystify money through a variety of media, from books and podcasts to explainer videos on YouTube.

But it’s not just about accessibility. These initiatives also resonate because they feel relatable.

The personal-finance space is slowly offering a wider range of perspectives, but initiatives like The Table are taking it further by focusing on the unique financial journeys of women. They offer alternative approaches that align with women’s values and aspirations, enabling them to make informed decisions that reflect who they are and what they stand for. The Power Walk podcast emphasises that the idea of money being too complicated is part of the problem. “Financial jargon unjargoned” is part of their mantra, challenging the myth that financial management requires special knowledge.

For many women, investing is not just about personal gain; it’s about aligning their money with their values. Simran Kaur of Girls That Invest and Victoria Harris and Sophie Hallwright of The Curve are leading voices in this space, not only in Aotearoa but internationally, teaching women how to invest in ways that promote social and environmental responsibility, turning investing into a form of activism.

Simran Kaur is a stock market columnist and co-host of the world's biggest stock market podcast 'Girls That Invest'. Photo / Dean Purcell

In Māori communities, financial education is taking on a culturally significant dimension. Te Kahukura Boynton, known as The Māori Millionaire, is empowering Māori women to build wealth while staying true to their cultural values. Her work exemplifies the power of culturally tailored financial education in fostering financial independence and security.

In the therapeutic space, Hi Money is designed to help women develop a healthy relationship with money by focusing on their mindset and emotional connection to finances. The platform offers a mix of practical advice and community support, encouraging women to explore their financial habits and beliefs.

Te Kahukura Boynton, known as The Māori Millionaire, empowers Māori women to build wealth while honouring their cultural values. Photo / Supplied

As more women come together to share their financial journeys, these initiatives will continue to grow and thrive. They are not just about money; they are about empowerment, education, and the collective redefinition of what it means to be financially secure. By supporting these initiatives, we can help more women take control of their financial futures, align their investments with their values, and challenge the status quo of traditional financial systems.

Women supporting women in finance isn’t just a trend – it’s a movement that is here to stay, and it’s reshaping the future of financial literacy and empowerment.