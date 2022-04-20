Japan has developed electric chopsticks that trick the brain into thinking its eating salt. Photo / Getty

Japanese scientists have put the flavour back into a low-sodium diet by developing electrically charged chopsticks that fool a diner's taste buds into believing their meal has been liberally sprinkled with salt.

Scientists at Meiji University have teamed up with Kirin Holdings Company, one of Japan's largest drinks manufacturers, to transform traditional chopsticks into a state-of-the-art solution to high blood pressure, strokes and other illnesses associated with a high salt intake.

The chopsticks are attached to a mini-computer that is worn on a diner's wrist and transmits a weak electrical current into the utensils. The electrical stimulation transmits sodium ions that are present in the food into the mouth to enhance the sensation of saltiness.

In a release on the Meiji University website, Professor Homei Miyashita said tests had demonstrated that his "electric taste chopsticks" had proved popular with dozens of people who had been advised to reduce their salt consumption for health reasons.

Test subjects were given food containing varying levels of salt and Miyashita's team determined that the chopsticks allowed them to reduce the salt content by 30 per cent without compromising the flavour of the food.

"In an experiment using low-salt miso soup, we were able to confirm that the salty flavour was enhanced and test subjects even expressed the opinion that the richness, 'umami', and overall taste were improved," Miyashita said.

With soy sauce and miso staples of the national diet, Japan has one of the highest salt consumption rates in the world, with a daily intake of 10.8g for adult men and 9.4g for women, double the amount recommended by the World Health Organisation.

In an effort to reduce lifestyle-related ailments brought on by a salt-heavy diet, including hypertension and chronic kidney disease, the Ministry of Health has set an initial target of reducing daily intake levels to 7.94g for men and 7.09g for women. Ultimately, it aims to reduce consumption to below 5.95g a day.

Miyashita is working with Kirin to develop the prototype chopsticks, which should be available commercially next year.