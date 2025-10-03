Next month, Obama will release a book she describes as “a reflection on my lifelong journey with fashion, hair and beauty”.
Titled The Look, the book is written in conjunction with stylist Koop.
Announcing the publication on Instagram, Obama wrote: “During our family’s time in the White House, the way I looked was constantly being dissected – what I wore, how my hair was styled.
“For a while now, I’ve been wanting to reclaim more of that story, to share it in my own way. I’m thankful to be at a stage in life where I feel comfortable expressing myself freely – wearing what I love and doing what feels true to me.”