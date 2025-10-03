Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How did Michelle Obama end up wearing a floral cardigan by Kiwi designer Wynn Hamlyn?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Michelle Obama wears a cardigan by Auckland designer Wynn Hamlyn on her podcast. Photo / YouTube screenshot

Michelle Obama wears a cardigan by Auckland designer Wynn Hamlyn on her podcast. Photo / YouTube screenshot

In a sartorial surprise, former US first lady Michelle Obama has been spotted in a merino design by Auckland fashion label Wynn Hamlyn.

Filming an episode of her podcast, IMO, with her brother Craig Robinson and guest clinical psychologist Dr Orna Guralnik Obama, she wore Wynn Hamlyn’s Flower cardigan.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save