How Cecilia Robinson spots real leaders – Ask Me Anything with Paula Bennett

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The founder of My Food Bag and Tend joins Paula Bennett to talk about her new campaign to keep under-16s off social media.

Cecilia Robinson has built and led some of the country’s best-known companies. Now the co-founder of Au Pair Link, My Food Bag and Tend Health has a simple test for who she wants beside her in business: people who bring ideas, not just issues.

Talking to Paula Bennett on the

