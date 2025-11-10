“If people are thinking and talking about solutions, those are people that you should draw closer to yourself and that you should elevate inside your organisations.”

She says her executive team is “really empowered” and expected to come to her with a plan, not a mess.

“Every person inside that executive team will come with me and say, ‘Hey, look, this is a problem. This is how I’m thinking about solutions around that’.”

It is a culture, Robinson says, anyone can build. Draw the solution-seekers closer, give them room to lead and if someone only ever turns up with problems, think hard about whether they should still be in the room.

When Robinson needs advice, she turns to her partner in life and in business, James Robinson.

“I talk a lot to my husband... he’s the first person I call, period, about anything in relation to work.”

Listen to the full episode for more on:

Balancing business and family life

How fertility struggles shaped her outlook

Why she’ll never run for politics

