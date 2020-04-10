"We have spent a lot of time in Whanganui building a fantastic local network," Beatty said.
"We've built a great Whanganui team and through those relationships, we realised there was a huge local housing crisis, with many struggling even to find a safe, comfortable house to rent.
"As investors, we were in a position to assist by bringing in the capital to renovate, spending it in the local economy and returning houses to the market. As it stands, over half of our houses are with social or emergency housing groups providing accommodation to those who can't otherwise find or afford it."
Although they never set out to become social housing providers, Beatty said she and Feast have entered into a "win-win" situation with their investments.
When their daughter Isabella was born three years ago, the couple were not happy with their lifestyle.
Beatty was a Royal Australian Air Force pilot with 15 years' experience and Feast was a solutions specialist working in precision agriculture, but taking time out of the workforce was not an option for them.
"Our mortgage in Perth was so high that I was forced back to work, neither of us able to make the choice to stay at home and just be a parent," Beatty said.
"In response, we sought education in investing wisely and that journey led us to New Zealand."