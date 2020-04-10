Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Hot property: Australian investors boost Whanganui social housing

Liz Wylie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Whanganui Chronicle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The unlikely face of Australian property investment, Belinda Beatty, with daughters Isabella and 4-week-old Madeline. Photo / Supplied

The unlikely face of Australian property investment, Belinda Beatty, with daughters Isabella and 4-week-old Madeline. Photo / Supplied

At first glance, Belinda Beatty and husband Stephen Feast seem like fairly typical Australian investors.

Investors represented more than 24 per cent of Whanganui buyers in the most recent One Roof report and a number of them were from across the ditch.

While Beatty candidly admits personal gain was their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle