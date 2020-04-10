"Stephen and I were looking to improve our own family lifestyle."

Under their company name of TELT Projects, they have purchased 12 houses in Whanganui and recently bought the Acacia Park Motel on Anzac Parade.

The couple began investing in New Zealand property while still living in Australia but have since moved to Raglan.

"We have spent a lot of time in Whanganui building a fantastic local network," Beatty said.

"We've built a great Whanganui team and through those relationships, we realised there was a huge local housing crisis, with many struggling even to find a safe, comfortable house to rent.

"As investors, we were in a position to assist by bringing in the capital to renovate, spending it in the local economy and returning houses to the market. As it stands, over half of our houses are with social or emergency housing groups providing accommodation to those who can't otherwise find or afford it."

Property investors Stephen Feast and Belinda Beatty at home in Raglan with Isabella before the arrival of their little Kiwi. Photo / Supplied

Although they never set out to become social housing providers, Beatty said she and Feast have entered into a "win-win" situation with their investments.

When their daughter Isabella was born three years ago, the couple were not happy with their lifestyle.

Beatty was a Royal Australian Air Force pilot with 15 years' experience and Feast was a solutions specialist working in precision agriculture, but taking time out of the workforce was not an option for them.

"Our mortgage in Perth was so high that I was forced back to work, neither of us able to make the choice to stay at home and just be a parent," Beatty said.

"In response, we sought education in investing wisely and that journey led us to New Zealand."

The formation of their company TELT (This Extraordinary Life Together) was their response to ending their "struggles in the rat race".

"The fact that we can finance improvements in others' lives while enjoying a better lifestyle of our own is a bonus we celebrate."

They also recently celebrated the birth of their own "little Kiwi", baby Madeline, born just four weeks ago.

"It is a strange time to have a new baby," Beatty says of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I feel for my parents in Australia because they would really like to be here now and we don't know when we'll be able to visit."

The Acacia Park Motel is the latest Whanganui purchase for TELT Projects. Photo / Bevan Conley

Beatty is pleased the purchase of Acacia Park was completed before the lockdown.

"It is by far the biggest investment we have ever undertaken," she said.

"We bought it with the intent to renovate, refurbish and create long-term residential accommodation of a high standard in an amazing location."

In the meantime, the accommodation is providing a safe location for Whanganui people who had been without housing before the lockdown.

The arrangement has been made possible because of a relationship with the Whanganui People's Centre and support from the Ministry of Social Development.

Beatty says relationships with Sharon Semple, of the People's Centre, the Grace Foundation Charitable Trust, and Inspire property manager Andrew Rennie are invaluable.

"Along with our builders, Healmac Ltd, they are an amazing bunch of people and absolutely key to our success.

"We have spent over $380K with local Whanganui builders, suppliers and trades and we believe in providing warm, safe, modern houses to hard-working Kiwis at reasonable rates."

Beatty also praised Whanganui District Council for its encouraging attitude towards business innovation.

"I'm very impressed with their open-mindedness and there are some great businesses in Whanganui."

• To find out more about TELT visit telt.com.au