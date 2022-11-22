The luxury fashion label is under fire over "creepy" images of children. Photo / Supplied

Luxury fashion label Balenciaga is facing a storm of criticism online over an advertising campaign which shows young children holding teddy bears wearing what appears to be bondage gear.

Some social media users also claim the same advertising shoot features a court document relating to child pornography.

YouTuber June Lapine, aka Shoe0nHead, pointed out the document on Twitter.

"The brand 'Balenciaga' just did a uh ... interesting ... photo-shoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn'.

"Normal stuff," she wrote.

New York Post reports online sleuths have zoomed in on the image and claim it is a document from Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition, a 2002 US Supreme Court case which struck down a ban on "virtual" child pornography.

The fashion house's campaign features children in Balenciaga apparel, holding stuffed animals in bondage gear.

Balenciaga did not immediately respond to the NY Post's request for comment.

Balenciaga's Instagram page has since been cleared of all posts, including the photos of the children, however the label is known to wipe its social media feed ahead of new drops.

The label's Instagram page now features new photos of a Spring 23 campaign, but social media users have commented underneath, saying Balenciaga "needs to explain those other pictures".