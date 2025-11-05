Victoria Theilvig led a walkout after Miss Universe boss Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly scolded Miss Mexico. Photo / Getty Images
The 2024 Miss Universe winner has stormed out of one of this year’s pre-events after a pageant boss publicly reprimanded Miss Mexico for having “no respect”.
Victoria Theilvig walked out from the sashing ceremony at the Miss Universe delegates’ hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, which is hosting this year’s competition.
NawatItsaragrisil, vice-president for Asia and Oceania of the Miss Universe Organisation, publicly scolded Fátima Bosch in front of the other beauty queens for not attending a sponsor shoot earlier that day.
He told the women they must promote everything they’re told to by his team and claimed Miss Mexico “doesn’t do anything she doesn’t like”.
Itsaragrisil can then be heard shouting, “Stop, stop,” and, “Sit down,” as the women made their way out of the room.
He even threatened to disqualify them from the competition if they left but it didn’t deter them.
‘Beyond disrespectful,’ says Miss Universe 2024
Theilvig was one of many who left the event, telling an interviewer outside that, “This is about women’s rights”.
“I’m so sorry, we need to do something bigger,” the reigning winner added.
“We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things can be handled. To trash another girl – it’s beyond disrespectful, and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.”
Miss Mexico says ‘world needs to see’ walkout
Miss Mexico then spoke to members of the Thai media, telling them, “I truly love this island, I respect all of you, you’re amazing people, but what your director did is not respectful. He called me dumb … I don’t try to mess with anyone, I just try to be kind and do my best, and he just (told me) to shut up”.
Speaking about the walkout, she said: “I think the world needs to see this, because we are empowered women and no one can shut-out our voice … no one will do that to me”.
She then encouraged women around the world to stand up to men who “take away their dignity”.
Thai boss responds
Speaking on a live video after the event, Itsaragrisil said that about 20 countries refused to film videos for sponsors, which he doesn’t like because he pays for everything and expects something in return.
He said he wants people to understand his perspective too, and it’s been a tough few days with some delegates being “very difficult” to work with.
The Miss Universe Organisation has since released an official statement, saying: “All scheduled events and activities will continue as planned, reaffirming our shared goal of delivering an exceptional celebration that reflects the values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusion”.
The organisation stated that it is “working closely with the host community” to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, which includes sending a high-level delegation to Thailand to “strengthen the collaboration with the host country”.
Clip goes viral online
After the walkout clip was shared online, it received praise from thousands of people, including other delegates.
Meanwhile, fans and former contestants described the walkout as “an act of integrity and courage”.
Some even called it “the most empowering act in Miss Universe history”.