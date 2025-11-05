In live footage shared on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page, Itsaragrisil is seen instructing Bosch to stand and “explain herself” in front of the cameras.

Bosch looked visibly uncomfortable and responded that she didn’t like being publicly called out in front of her peers.

She insisted on “using my voice” to stand up for herself, and Itsaragrisil responded by calling her “a dummy”.

He then called for security to escort the Mexican beauty queen out of the room, but as she began to walk out, dozens of other contestants followed her, seemingly staging a walkout.

Itsaragrisil can then be heard shouting, “Stop, stop,” and, “Sit down,” as the women made their way out of the room.

He even threatened to disqualify them from the competition if they left but it didn’t deter them.

‘Beyond disrespectful,’ says Miss Universe 2024

Theilvig was one of many who left the event, telling an interviewer outside that, “This is about women’s rights”.

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Theilvig. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m so sorry, we need to do something bigger,” the reigning winner added.

“We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things can be handled. To trash another girl – it’s beyond disrespectful, and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.”

Miss Mexico says ‘world needs to see’ walkout

Miss Mexico then spoke to members of the Thai media, telling them, “I truly love this island, I respect all of you, you’re amazing people, but what your director did is not respectful. He called me dumb … I don’t try to mess with anyone, I just try to be kind and do my best, and he just (told me) to shut up”.

Fellow contestants then staged a mass walkout to show their opposition to Itsaragrisil’s behaviour. Photo / TikTok

Speaking about the walkout, she said: “I think the world needs to see this, because we are empowered women and no one can shut-out our voice … no one will do that to me”.

She then encouraged women around the world to stand up to men who “take away their dignity”.

Thai boss responds

Speaking on a live video after the event, Itsaragrisil said that about 20 countries refused to film videos for sponsors, which he doesn’t like because he pays for everything and expects something in return.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, Vice President for Asia and Oceania of the Miss Universe Organisation, issued an apology on his TikTok Live, saying, “If anyone felt uncomfortable, I apologize.” Photo / Tiktok

He said he wants people to understand his perspective too, and it’s been a tough few days with some delegates being “very difficult” to work with.

He said he wants a good show for everyone, hopes things get better, and he won’t force delegates to film videos anymore.

Miss Universe Organisation releases statement

The Miss Universe Organisation has since released an official statement, saying: “All scheduled events and activities will continue as planned, reaffirming our shared goal of delivering an exceptional celebration that reflects the values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusion”.

The organisation stated that it is “working closely with the host community” to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, which includes sending a high-level delegation to Thailand to “strengthen the collaboration with the host country”.

Clip goes viral online

After the walkout clip was shared online, it received praise from thousands of people, including other delegates.

Meanwhile, fans and former contestants described the walkout as “an act of integrity and courage”.

Some even called it “the most empowering act in Miss Universe history”.

Bosch spoke to the Thai press after the incident, saying ‘The world needs to see this’. Photo / TikTok

Others predicted that Miss Mexico would win this year off the back of this viral moment.

Theilvig doubles down in support of Miss Mexico

After the incident, Theilvig shared a photo of herself and Bosch on the Miss Universe stage with a message of support.

“Standing up for yourself is not always easy, but it is one of the most important acts of self-respect and strength you can show,” she wrote.

Theilvig made this Instagram story supporting Bosch. Photo / Instagram

“It’s about acknowledging that you have a right to be heard, to express your opinions, and to pursue your dreams, regardless of any obstacles that may come your way.

“Enough is enough, and our voices will be heard loud and clear!”

The Miss Universe Organisation, owned by Thailand-based JKN Global Group, has faced growing criticism over transparency and how contestants are treated.

The walkout has reignited concerns, with critics alleging it reveals “a toxic culture of public shaming” within the organisation.

The 74th Miss Universe Pageant will air live on Thursday, November 20 at 8pm.

