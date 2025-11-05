Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

‘History making’: Humiliating act that led to mass Miss Universe walkout

Eleanor Wicklund
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

Victoria Theilvig led a walkout after Miss Universe boss Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly scolded Miss Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Theilvig led a walkout after Miss Universe boss Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly scolded Miss Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

The 2024 Miss Universe winner has stormed out of one of this year’s pre-events after a pageant boss publicly reprimanded Miss Mexico for having “no respect”.

Victoria Theilvig walked out from the sashing ceremony at the Miss Universe delegates’ hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, which is hosting this year’s competition.

Nawat

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save