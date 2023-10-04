High school teacher Brianna Coppage has been suspended after officials discovered her OnlyFans account. Photo / St. Clair R-XIII School District X

A teacher in the US has resigned after she was suspended when officials at her high school discovered her raunchy OnlyFans account.

English teacher Brianna Coppage, 28, who has taught at St Clair High School in St Louis for two years, opened an OnlyFans account to support her household in addition to her teacher salary after revealing she only gets US$42,000 ($71,000) a year.

She also needed extra money to pay off her hefty student loans.

Her X-rated venture started bringing in between $8000-$10,000 a month - but she went to lengths to make sure students wouldn’t come across her content.

Coppage said that she chose OnlyFans as a platform to post her content as she believed that it would offer a degree of protection, as users must subscribe with a credit card to view content.

The now adult entertainer said she believes a recent video in which she and her husband collaborated with two popular performers in the region might have been the source of discovery by the school.

Two school administrators confronted her about posting “inappropriate media on one or more internet sites”.

“There is this expectation that teachers should be the moral leaders of students, and I do not disagree with that,” she told local media.

“I taught the curriculum. I taught students reading and writing, and I didn’t guide them on my thoughts or beliefs. And I can’t control what people think of me.”

Coppage made it clear her online persona was completely separate from her work and that she never made content on school grounds.

She also said she believes her students would have never discovered her content if the school had not suspended her.

Brianna Coppage has been a teacher at the school for two years. Photo / Facebook

“Never do I think that students or children should have been exposed to this and I truly believe had an adult not found it, and I was told that an adult is who reported it, students never would have known,” she said.

Coppage insists that her posts were not illegal, and that she doesn’t think that “sex work has to be shameful” but “does wish things just happened in a different way”.

While she realises she may never teach again, she said she will miss the connections, funny moments and milestones she celebrated with students.

“It’s been a journey for sure, the last couple of days have definitely been a roller coaster,” she said. “It turned our life upside down.”

After being outed, her income increased after several thousand new people subscribed in the past couple of weeks.







