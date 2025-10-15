Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

He’s spent 5 years asking people if they’re happy. This is what he learned

Maggie Penman
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Atdhe Trepca (right) travels the world asking people if they're happy. The answers still surprise him. Photo / Dustin Supencheck

Atdhe Trepca (right) travels the world asking people if they're happy. The answers still surprise him. Photo / Dustin Supencheck

Atdhe Trepca’s videos reach millions of people – and the answers still manage to surprise him.

Five years ago, filmmaker Atdhe Trepca quit his job and drove across the country with a camera, asking strangers if they were happy.

People seemed surprised by his question, but most answered earnestly.

“Ever

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save