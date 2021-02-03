'He's got the smize': All Blacks reveal Jordie Barrett's hidden talent

They're known for their brute force, strength and agility on the rugby field, so it's hard to imagine something that would terrify one of our legendary All Blacks.

But it turns out that stripping down to their Jockeys for all of New Zealand is enough to scare even the biggest of locks.

All Blacks Patrick Tuipulotu, Richie Mo'unga and Jordie Barrett have been named as the latest Jockey models, debuting their modelling skills in the 2021 campaign. And one of the newbies has already been granted GOAT (greatest of all time) status by his teammates.

Some pretty big All Blacks names have graced the catwalk over the years, from Dan Carter to Damian McKenzie - so who among them was the greatest Jockey model of all time?

Blues lock Tuipulotu doesn't hesitate. "I'm gonna say Jordie Barrett.

"He's got the smize, he doesn't have to try much."

Mo'unga apparently also agrees, giving Barrett a smirk and reassuring nod.

So what's the multi-talented Barrett brother's secret? Turns out it's all in the smile.

"Just a smirk, first of all," he explains. "It's kind of, you don't really know what you're getting out of it. It's just easy."

And of course his other go-to is the classic rugby pose, standing with arms folded. "Anything with a bit of rhythm is kind of out of my territory."

Barrett does admit he got some advice ahead of the campaign from some of the boys who had modelled before. "Yeah, they said don't go to the sauna the morning of the shoot."

Some big names have graced the catwalk over the years - so which All Black was the greatest Jockey model of all time? Photo / Supplied

When he first found out he would be following in big brother Beauden's footsteps and becoming a Jockey model for the first time, the rugby star revealed that it was "a bit of surprise".

"And then my mind just cast back to seeing a few boys go on the runway, so that was my first thought. And that made me a little bit nervous."

When a humble Tuipulotu first found out about the shoot, he told himself he'd "try and lose some weight and get a six-pack."

"But the way I eat and how much I love food, that went out the window!" he laughs. "Nah, there wasn't much prep. I was more nervous, but the Jockey team made it fun."

Dad-of-one Mo'unga admits he was "definitely nervous" on the day of the shoot.

"I think everyone was pretty good - or at least everyone was pretty good at hiding their nerves!" he says.

"For us three, we were all in the same boat, this is our first time doing it. We felt really comfortable around each other and the Jockey team were really good at making us feel comfortable and that we had everything we needed."

The All Blacks revealed their go-to pose is the classic rugby stance. Photo / Supplied

So what Jockeys are the top pick for our legendary All Blacks? Mo'unga's favourite are the mid-cut 24/7 range. "Those are the Jockeys I'm in every day when I'm around the house. For comfort, for being a dad, those are the best things to be in."

For Barrett, it's also all about the comfort - as well as the fact that they "actually look quite cool".

Barrett also admitted he was stoked to upgrade his current top drawer selection: "I can take the holey ones out of my top drawer and replace them," he joked.

So, after weeks of prep ahead of the shoot, what were the boys most looking forward to indulging in?

While Mo'unga is keen for a classic McDonald's sundae, Tuipulotu says some mi goreng noodles would go down a treat.

"It's actually too hard of a question," Barrett confesses. "I guess some KFC wicked wings would go pretty handy."