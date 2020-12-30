Heartwarming reason a neighbours flowers were stolen

The neighbour took a few hydrangeas from the woman's yard for her goddaughter's wedding. Photo / Getty Images

A Sydney woman has shared the heartfelt note she was left by a neighbour who secretly plucked flowers from her garden to use at a wedding.

The letter, scrawled on a paper shopping bag and signed by "Michelle" was left for the woman in Sydney's Sutherland Shire along with a box of chocolates.

In the letter, Michelle explained she took three hydrangeas from the garden as she was in a pinch with a day to go until her goddaughter's wedding.

"Hi neighbour, I live around the corner and my goddaughter is getting married tomorrow," Michelle wrote.

"Sadly the flower market is closed so we couldn't get the flowers we wanted.

"I came to ask if I could have three of your hydrangeas but no one answered the door. I hope you don't mind but I took three little ones off your amazing plants which are covered with flowers."

Michelle explained she left the box of chocolates in exchange for the flowers she took.

"(You're) a lifesaver and will make the wedding day tomorrow that bit more special. Thank you," she wrote.

The mystery neighbour, who signed the note 'Michelle', explained she was in a pinch. Photo / Facebook

Far from being angry at the garden robbery, the woman who received the note was happy to be of service, and thanked her mysterious neighbour on a Sutherland Shire community Facebook group.

"More than happy for you to take as many flowers as you need," the woman wrote.

"Please come and grab some more if you like – even if you want some for table decorations etc please take as many as you want."

People who commented on the post praised the "heartwarming" display of neighbourly spirit and said it represented "humanity at its best".

"So beautiful! Reading this has made me cry! You are a beautiful neighbour," one person said.