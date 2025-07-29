Advertisement
Heart disease: I’m a cardiologist. Here are 10 science-based ways to prevent it

By Eric Topol, MD
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Regular physical activity and a plant-based diet can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease.

THE FACTS

  • Atherosclerosis, a build-up in artery walls, can lead to heart attacks but is largely preventable.
  • Monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and maintaining a healthy weight are crucial for preventing cardiovascular issues.

The build-up of cholesterol and other substances in the wall of our arteries, known as atherosclerosis, is common. It can lead to severe plaques that narrow the artery and limit blood flow, or to a crack in the artery wall that can trigger blood clot formation, resulting in

