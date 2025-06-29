But it wasn’t until yesterday that he could reveal why the shows didn’t eventuate.
“At about 5.10pm [on Friday], unfortunately, I was ironing my shirt for the show and had a major heart attack,” Cruikshank said in a video from his hospital bed.
“Luckily, Gemma was present ... and called the ambo.”
Cruikshank was rushed to Middlemore Hospital, where he suffered a second heart attack, and was subsequently moved to Auckland City Hospital for emergency surgery.
“So that’s the reason why I didn’t turn up to the shows. Again, I am so sorry.
For some reason the full video didn’t load so here is the full version.
On Friday we had to cancel the Papakura show an hour out from the event. Here is a very honest and open account of why that happened. Again our apologies to everyone for the short notice cancellation. A massive thank you to Hawkins Theatre-Papakura for getting the coms out and sorting everyone who was arriving and their kindness with the situation. It's been a very scary few days! And we are just so grateful to still have KC earth side. We will keep you updated on how he's doing and what's happening with the Papakura and Pukekohe shows once we get organised. Until then we're wishing KC a speedy recovery and we're just so grateful he's here to tell this story! Much love Team KC