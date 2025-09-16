She completed the run in Christchurch in 24.75 seconds in January, leaving the track with a gash near her right big toe. Guinness World Records announced this month that Wall, 44, had set the first-ever record for the fastest barefoot 100m sprint – about the length of a football field – on Lego bricks.

Gabrielle Wall ran 100m over Lego bricks in 24.75 seconds. Photo / Gabrielle Wall

Wall aspired to set a world record about a decade ago, adding it to her bucket list with items like visiting Antarctica, completing a Rubik’s Cube and climbing Africa’s Mt Kilimanjaro. Then in September 2022, Wall said, she reflected on her life when doctors informed her she might have blood cancer.

Wall was ultimately diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, a blood disorder that’s typically nonfatal and occurs when a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks platelets. That gave her a new gratitude for life.

She wanted to set a record that would interest her 13-year-old son, Archie, and 11-year-old daughter, Alfie, both of whom enjoy building Lego sets of Harry Potter, Batman and Marvel characters.

While multiple people have attempted world records for the farthest distance walking barefoot on Lego bricks, nobody had set a record for their speed over the hard, sharp-edged toys. She decided this could be it.

“I’d been tossing the idea around in my head, but probably more in the, ‘That would be funny, but I couldn’t actually do that’ way,” said Wall, an education consultant.

Still, she asked an employee at Imagination Station, a New Zealand charity that provides children learning opportunities with Lego bricks, in August 2024 if the group would lend her some Lego bricks.

Gabrielle Wall, centre, with her daughter, Alfie, 11, and son, Archie, 13. Photo / Klaudia Misnyovszki

“It might be actually just completely ridiculous,” Wall recalled saying in her pitch. “But what do you think?”

Imagination Station was on board. But Wall’s next steps would prove painful.

She inflated a blue children’s pool in her garage and filled it with Lego bricks. She jumped in it daily – sometimes on work calls with colleagues who wondered why she sounded so intense.

Wall ran intervals on the track and practised landing on her toes – rather than on her heels – so her feet wouldn’t absorb as much pressure when landing on the bricks. Archie came along with a whistle he blew to push his mum.

Between November and the race, Wall went barefoot almost everywhere, including Christmas parties and her brother’s wedding at her Christchurch house near the start of January. She only wore shoes for important work meetings and slipped on high heels for family pictures at the wedding.

People often stared at her feet, Wall said, and some asked why she was barefoot.

Some of the thousands of colourful Lego bricks Gabrielle Wall sprinted over 100m. Photo / Gabrielle Wall

“Training,” Wall would reply.

“What are you training for?” Wall said people would often ask.

When Wall told them about the run, she said, people inevitably asked: “Why would you do that?”

Wall soaked her callus-ridden feet in hot water and Epsom salt in a separate children’s pool. After drying her feet, she applied rubbing alcohol on them.

“I don’t think it was until I’d actually committed and sent away the paperwork and told a bunch of people I was going to do it,” Wall said, “that I went, ‘Oh gosh, I’m actually really going to have to do this now. I probably haven’t thought this through.’”

Despite her hesitation, Wall helped unload an Imagination Station van containing 299kg of Lego bricks at a blue Christchurch track on January 16. On a 100m stretch in lane six, Wall and more than a dozen family members and friends got on their knees to pick out bricks that were especially painful to step on – palm trees, doors and windows – for about an hour.

New Zealand charity Imagination Station brought 299kg of Lego bricks to a track on January 16.

When the race began, Wall focused on her form more than the searing pain and said she felt optimistic halfway through. But the agony in her feet intensified, and she almost tripped with about 25m to go. She dug deep and imagined the relief she would feel upon finishing.

But when she crossed the finish line, the pain remained: a few bricks were stuck to the bottom of her feet.

Gabrielle Wall's friends and family members helped her organise Lego bricks.

Wall felt the triumph of victory, then realised there was still more work to do – she and Imagination Station employees had to transport the Lego bricks back into the van. They used a leaf blower to blast bricks into shovels and dumped the piles into boxes.

Wall was relieved when she finally put on pink fluffy slippers that her husband, David, had bought her weeks earlier as a balm. She said she ate spicy pork ramen – because “there’s not many things that ramen doesn’t fix” – and took a nap.

“It felt like such a treat to wear shoes for probably weeks,” Wall said.

Wall has turned to a new task on her bucket list – performing on aerial silks – but her family isn’t ready to throw away their Lego bricks. Wall said her son is determined to break her record when he’s older.

Kyle Melnick is a reporter for The Washington Post, where he writes for The Optimist, a section devoted to inspiring human interest stories.

