Manawatū woman Helen Watson has spent six weeks in hospital since returning from Turkey, unable to eat, drink or walk.
She’s endured a further six operations and is now facing massive stomach reconstruction surgery.
Watson isn’t the first person who’s sufferedcomplications from an operation abroad.
Checkpoint last month revealed the plight of another woman who’d spent three months getting fed through a tube due to problems caused by her gastric sleeve operation in Turkey, as warnings about medical tourism grow.
For years Watson struggled to put on weight while on a cocktail of drugs for injuries suffered in a car crash.
But, as she’s slowly come off these, her weight increased and when she hit 80kg her BMI classed her as obese.
“I do feel quite ashamed, embarrassed that this has happened to me, even though people have said to me, ‘it’s not your fault’.”
RNZ requested an interview with Medicana, including about whether Watson could seek a refund.
In a statement attributed to Medicana Health Group, it said it couldn’t share detailed information about Watson due to privacy laws.
“However, as Medicana Health Group, we would like to emphasise that all medical procedures performed in our hospitals are carried out in full compliance with medical standards and applicable regulations,” the statement read.
“Prior to discharge, all necessary tests are conducted for our patients, and they are only discharged if no complications are observed and their overall condition is deemed suitable for discharge.”
It said all procedures were “carried out meticulously” when treating Watson.
“As the patient’s condition was appropriate and there were no complications or leaks, the patient was discharged with the necessary medical recommendations.
“However, it has been learned that after returning to their home country, the patient did not comply with the recommendations that were clearly explained in detail.”
Watson says she was unwell in Turkey and got worse on return to New Zealand.
Medicana Health Group said: “Furthermore, failure to adhere to the nutrition plan prepared by our dietician, or undergoing any medical interventions without the approval of our physicians after returning to their home country, falls outside our area of responsibility.”
Its team maintained continuous communication with Watson, as it did with all patients, it said.
“The current condition of the mentioned patient has resulted from inappropriate interventions and failure to follow the post-discharge recommendations. There was no error or negligence during the surgical process or the pre-discharge period.”
It dealt with 4.5 million patients a year including many from New Zealand. It said it hadn’t received any negative feedback from them.
Palmerston North Hospital upper gastrointestinal and bariatric surgeon Dr Alexandra Gordon said it was hard to know exactly what went wrong.
Because of a narrowing to Watson’s stomach, she developed a leak above that, but even with surgery doctors couldn’t get through the narrowed area.
Gordon suspected something went wrong with how Medicana applied staples.
“She’s going to need major reconstructive surgery. Essentially, she’ll end up with almost a total gastrectomy, or completely losing her stomach, and we’ll need to do a Roux-en-Y reconstruction,” Gordon said.
“It’s going to be a very difficult operation because of the infection and inflammation that’s gone on up there.”
Health NZ’s chief medical officer Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard said more people were returning from overseas operations with complications.
“Occasionally they get off the plane quite unwell, but more commonly complications are developing in those first few weeks after the operation.”