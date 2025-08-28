Primary care sports medicine physician Dr Hazim Moustafa told the New York Post that moving around early in the morning is beneficial to the body.

“Psychologically, it helps set the tone for a more focused, motivated and productive day, signalling to your body and brain that it’s time to wake up and get started.

“Physiologically, it increases blood flow and oxygen delivery to your brain, which can help you feel more alert,” he added. “Exercise also raises body temperature, which can further increase circulation and help the body transition from a resting state.”

Smith went on to say in her TikTok video that jumping first thing in the morning also helps pump fluid around the lymphatic system, which is important for flushing out waste, fighting infection, maintaining fluid balance and having a healthy immune response, according to the New York Post.

“So you’re pumping that lymphatic fluid immediately after being horizontal for, hopefully, at least eight hours”, said Smith.

The system relies on external movement to keep fluid flowing, as it has no pump like the heart does, the outlet reported.

Moustafa said the boost to lymphatic flow from 50 jumps in the morning is “just a modest one” and that better benefits are achieved from consistent movement throughout the day.

The morning jumps aren’t a magic bullet, but they are a simple and effective way to build towards a structured exercise habit, he said.

Smith also listed an increase in bone density as a benefit of the habit.

Moustafa said jumping can increase bone density, but that meaningful results are achieved in structured high-impact programmes, over the course of weeks, rather than casual jumping.