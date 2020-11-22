He went to the doctor for distress over marital woes. Then he uncovered a shocking secret

A US man who went to see his doctor after becoming depressed over a failing marriage is suing, claiming the same doctor he saw was the one having an affair with his wife. Photo / 123RF, File

A US man who went to see his doctor after becoming depressed over a failing marriage is suing, claiming the same doctor he saw was the one having an affair with his wife.

Peirson Tone is suing doctor Ronald Rosen for $2.9 million for professional negligence.

After struggling to mend relations with his wife, Tone visited Rosen, who counselled him on ways to improve his marriage and prescribed him marijuana and CBD.

In addition to traditional medicine, Rosen offers patients a range of holistic alternatives, according to his website.

He's trained to perform acupuncture, osteopathic manipulation and biodynamic cranial osteopathy. He is also a certified laughter yoga leader.

From 2015 to 2018, Tone, his wife and two children received medical care at Rosen's clinic, Open Paths Integrative Medicine in Oregon, according to the suit.

At some point, the suit says, Rosen began a relationship with Tone's wife.

After the visit, Tone learned Rosen had been involved with his wife for an "extended" period of time, the complaint states. The couple later divorced.

"As a result of (Rosen's) conduct, the plaintiff sustained emotional distress including ... the loss of his marriage and emotional and social destruction of his family," the lawsuit alleges.

Rosen has been licensed to practice medicine in Oregon since 1991, according to the Oregon Medical Board.

He has no prior cases of medical malpractice.