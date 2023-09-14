Thanks to Gen Z, formal phrases are disappearing from the workplace. Photo / Getty Images

Thanks to Gen Z, formal phrases are disappearing from the workplace. Photo / Getty Images

To whom it may concern: Gen Z doesn’t think your inbox is cool.

Traditional email sign-offs and well-worn corporate phrases are on the way out, according to a new report that shows 71 per cent of workers surveyed believe the youth of today are changing the way we communicate at work.

Gen Z took away our skinny jeans, our side parts, our motivational mugs, and our Harry Potter references - and now they’re coming for our corporate lingo.

Metro UK reports that a recent survey from Barclays LifeSkills predicts several phrases will no longer be in use in workplaces within the next 10 years - from “yours truly”, to “yours sincerely”, and the tried and true “to whom it may concern”.

Around 33 per cent of those surveyed think “with compliments” is on its last legs, with 31 per cent vouching for the end of “respects”, and labelling these phrases as outdated and unnecessarily formal.

On the other hand, around half of the 2,000 Brits surveyed think “thanks!” and “thanks so much” are friendly alternatives.

But ending an email with a simple “ta!” is a tad too familiar for 29 per cent, while 26 per cent think “hiya” is too casual.

Your Gen Z colleague probably doesn't think it's cool when you sign off an email with "warm regards". Photo / 123rf

Those belonging to Gen Z have been of working age for about five years, and within that timeframe the change in our use of language has already become noticeable, with 73 per cent of surveyed staff across different age groups believing they’ve relaxed in their communication styles.

Employees in the 18-24 age group are nearly twice as likely to use instant messaging platforms, while those over 55 prefer to communicate more formally over email.

And a whopping 97 per cent of this younger age group liked to use emojis and GIFs to chat with colleagues.

Barclays LifeSkills head Kirstie Mackey told Metro, “Our research shows that the next generation are clearly going to make their mark on the workforce when it comes to how we communicate.”

“The shift to more personable language is a positive one. However, it’s important to demonstrate an understanding of social etiquette in the workplace, which does differ from school or university. Striking the right balance whilst still displaying your personality through your communications is key.”

Dr Laura Bailey, a senior lecturer in the English language and linguistics at the University of Kent, told the outlet the language younger employees use reflects changing norms in the workforce and in society.

“Email threads and instant messaging platforms have become blended into ‘conversations’ where formal openings and sign-offs might feel out of place,” she said.

“For the older generation, letter-writing etiquette might be drilled in enough that it is instinctive in any written communication. Whereas for Gen Z, social media has driven linguistic change and sped up the spread of language trends.”