Snaps from Meghan and Harry's wedding day shown in part two of their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

After several damning claims against the royal family, Harry & Meghan, the two-part Netflix series documenting the renegade couple’s life, has ended with a sweet throwback to their wedding day.

Meghan, noting that it’s “amazing how things come full circle that you don’t even think about”, shared the speech she made on the night of her and Harry’s 2018 wedding, in front of the entire royal family in attendance, explaining that it was “atypical” for a bride to make a speech at a British wedding.

The heartfelt words penned for the day were revealed in episode six, with Meghan delivering the last line of the series by declaring that “love wins”.

Reading the handwritten, rhyming speech from a photo on her phone, the former Suits actress began: “Onto the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. Firstly, it’s been a while,” she said, adding: “That got a big laugh.”

“Mostly I wanted to share a story. A story that I wrote about a man that I love, and the way that we met. Let’s call this a modern fairytale.

“Once upon a time, there was a girl from LA. Some people called her an actress. And there was a guy from London, some people called him a prince.

“All of those people didn’t fully get it, because this is the love story of a boy and a girl, who are meant to be together.”

Meghan and Harry's wedding photos shown in part two of their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

“They meet on July 3rd ,2016, in London, and they giggle endlessly. So the next day they have their second date and he brings her cupcakes because it’s 4th of July. A bittersweet celebration he says. Ironic, really, her country’s independence from his country. But in this moment they know they don’t want to be independent of each other.

And after a month of long-distance courtship, they settle into the quiet of Botswana, and amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think, ‘Whatever, world, we’re in’.

“They would love and garden and travel and laugh, and rack up more air miles than any couple could have, and when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter. Nothing can break us, they’d say, for this love, she was a fighter.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. Photo / AP

“I appreciate, respect and honour you my treasure, for the family we will create and our love story that will last forever.

“So I ask you to raise a glass, to the astounding assurance, that now life begins, and the everlasting knowing, that above all, love wins.”

Last night saw the final three episodes of the short series released on Netflix, which delivered a number of allegations against the royal family, particularly Prince William.

Despite their long-awaited Netflix project now released in its entirety, the royal family have another Harry and Meghan storm to weather, with Harry’s memoir Spare to be released on January 10th.