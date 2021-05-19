Harry and Meghan's third wedding anniversary overshadowed by Beatrice's baby news

The first full sight of the dress as Meghan arrives at Windsor Chapel. Video / AP

The first full sight of the dress as Meghan arrives at Windsor Chapel. Video / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their third wedding anniversary - and a lot has changed for the couple over the past few years.

The pair were married on May 19, 2018, in a lavish ceremony. Since then, they've battled relentless press, made a dramatic exit from the royal family, moved to the US amid a pandemic, and welcomed their son Archie, with a second baby on the way.

This year, they're likely to celebrate the milestone privately at their California home. It falls on the same day as Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice chose to announce her pregnancy, sparking rumours it was a calculated move on the part of the royals to overshadow the Sussexes' anniversary.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe claimed the timing of the announcement was "no accident".

He told Fabulous magazine: "The fact it was Buckingham Palace that made the announcement proves this was not a simple oversight.

"A great deal of care is taken over the timings of major announcements such as royal pregnancies, and it is extremely unlikely diary staff were unaware of the significance of the day for Harry and Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a celebrity-studded wedding three years ago. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan pulled a similar move when she announced her pregnancy with Archie at the wedding of Beatrice's sister Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank back in October 2018.

Harry and Meghan's wedding marked a fresh start for the monarchy, welcoming a mixed-race royal in-law for the first time in years.

But just 18 months later, the Sussexes left Britain for North America with their young son.

Harry first announced his engagement to the former Suits actress in November 2017 after a secret proposal. Their star-studded wedding took place in 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with millions tuning in to watch them exchange vows from all over the world.

Meghan and Harry announcing their pregnancy on Eugenie’s wedding day and now Princess Beatrice announcing her pregnancy on their 3rd wedding anniversary 💀💀💀 — هاجره (@bashiredd) May 19, 2021

The pair celebrated the birth of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.

Hours after the birth, Harry declared his son "absolutely to die for" and said he was "over the moon".

Nearly two years later, the couple announced they were expecting a second child. The happy news came after Meghan penned a heartbreaking New York Times op-ed about her experience of miscarriage.

And during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in early April, Meghan shared that they were expecting a baby girl "in the summer".

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Harry and Meghan used the special occasion of their third anniversary to announce a new charitable project from their Archewell Foundation.

In a statement shared on their website, the couple announced their plans to build a Community Relief Centre in Mumbai in India, partnering with World Central Kitchen.

They chose to set up the centre there to help people suffering the effects of a devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.