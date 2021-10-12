Harry and Meghan vow to 'change the world' with move into 'ethical' banking

This outfit Meghan Markle wore in New York was worth more than $10,500, not including the jewellery. Video / Getty Images

This outfit Meghan Markle wore in New York was worth more than $10,500, not including the jewellery. Video / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced a move into the banking world.

The Sussexes have vowed to "change the world" by putting money into an investment firm called Ethic, after being introduced to its founders by friends, reports the Daily Mail.

The couple have been appointed "impact partners" at the firm, a New York fintech asset manager which invests money into companies deemed to have acceptable environmental and social goals.

Harry and Meghan's newest move into the business world comes after their million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. The couple announced the move with a statement saying, "When we invest in each other we change the world".

In a joint interview with the New York Times, multi-millionaire former actress Meghan said, "From the world I come from, you don't talk about investing, right? You don't have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy."

She continued, "My husband has been saying for years: 'Gosh, don't you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?'"

It's not yet known how much the couple invested "earlier this year" or if they're being paid a salary for their roles as "impact partners".

Ethic, which was established by Brit Jay Lipman, claims to invest only in businesses that meet its "social responsibility criteria", from racial justice to workplace standards and climate change.

The couple are venturing into the world of investing. Photo / Getty Images

Co-founders Australians Doug Scott and Johnny Mair worked for banks investing in gas and oil before forming Ethic in 2015.

Lipman, a University of Edinburgh graduate, said in the past that Ethic "loves hippies" to invest in them, as he considered himself and his team hippies also.

Scott has worked in investment banking at Deutsche Bank and was listed on the Forbes 30 under 30 list, raised by "two forward-thinking social and environmental activists", according to Ethic's website.

Meanwhile Mair, who studied mechanical engineering at Queensland University of Technology, has led teams at several "high-growth startups" from JPMorgan to BlackRock and Goldman Sachs.