First day sales for Prince Harry's tell-all memoir 'Spare' topped 1.4 million copies according to publisher Penguin Random House. Video / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left “stunned” after King Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage, their home in the UK.

According to The Sun, the couple are now making arrangements to have the remaining belongings they’d left behind in the UK shipped to their home in California.

Charles has reportedly suggested his brother, the disgraced Prince Andrew, move into the five-bedroom Windsor house instead.

Now Harry and Meghan’s close friend Omid Scobie has shed light on the Sussexes’ reaction to being given the boot.

A source close to the couple told him: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.

“It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”

Harry, Meghan and their two children at Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Netflix

The news has reportedly left at least two members of the Royal Family “appalled”.

The Sun reports that the new monarch began the process of removing Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage just days after Spare was released in early January.

Frogmore Cottage was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen when they got married in 2018. It underwent significant renovations – costing UK taxpayers a reported £2.4 million - before they eventually moved in.

However, Harry and Meghan lived there for less than a year before announcing they were quitting royal duties and moving overseas in early 2020.

They have since paid back the cost of the renovations after landing a series of lucrative commercial deals.

The couple most recently renewed their lease on the property in May last year, after its temporary residents, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved to Portugal.

A source told The Sun that the news of their Windsor eviction “surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK”.

“Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week,” the royal insider said.

“But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

The move also throws heavy doubt over their attendance at the King’s coronation on May 6.