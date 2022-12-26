In his first Christmas message as king, King Charles honours his late mother the Queen and wishes eveyone a christmas of "Peace, happiness and ever lasting light". Video / The Royal Family

In his first Christmas message as king, King Charles honours his late mother the Queen and wishes eveyone a christmas of "Peace, happiness and ever lasting light". Video / The Royal Family

King Charles has given his first Christmas address as monarch, including in it his “beloved mother” the late Queen as well as his son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Princess Catherine.

But while his youngest son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan, were included in his first speech as King in September, this time their names were absent.

Those following the royal rift were eagerly waiting to see if the couple would get a mention after their bombshell Netflix documentary series aired this month.

King Charles’ much-anticipated Christmas speech in the UK began thanking Brits for the “love and sympathy” shown to his family after Queen Elizabeth II’s death and that he shares with his “whole heart” her faith in people.

The speech was centred around the theme of helping others – those who “shine a light in the world around them”.

King Charles III delivers his message during the recording on December 13 of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

He highlighted the work of the armed forces, emergency services, health and social care professionals, teachers and those working in public service.

He paid tribute to those who had given food, donations and their time to support people in need, specifically “our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras”.

“Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as our self,” he said.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit.”

There was no mention of other family members.

William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

In his very first speech as monarch in September, King Charles notably included Harry and Meghan, who left royal life in March 2020 for a new life in California.

In the speech, he announced the new titles of his wife Camilla, who would become Queen Consort, and William and Kate, who were to become the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

He could have left it there, focusing only on the top rung of the new royal ladder, but he took the time to mention Harry and Meghan.

“I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” King Charles said.

King Charles III, centre, and Camilla, the Queen Consort lead the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo / AP

The line was seen as an olive branch, and along with Harry and Meghan’s unexpected walkabout alongside William and Kate after the Queen’s death, many Brits thought the family were going to mend their frosty relations.

Fast forward to Christmas, less than two weeks after Harry told the world his brother screamed at him and his father said things that “simply weren’t true” during the infamous crisis meeting to change his royal role, and the chances of that happening appear as small as ever.

Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York this month. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles’ Christmas message was recorded on December 13, after the more tame first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s documentary series had dropped and before the final three episodes were aired, which told the story of their drama-filled exit from the royal family.

While Harry and Meghan’s exclusion from the King’s Christmas address has been a talking point online and in the British press, it is not the first time they have been left out of such a speech.

The late Queen never mentioned the couple by name or title in her Christmas speeches.

However, she did recognise them in another way.

Harry and Meghan featured in the photos behind the Queen during her Christmas address in 2017, after the couple announced their engagement in November that year.

In 2017, the Queen sat with family photos, including one of Harry and Meghan from their engagement announcement the month prior. They also appeared in a family portrait in the 2018 speech.

They were never included again in the portraits for the Christmas address, which changed each year.

During the same years, William and Kate were also not mentioned by name or title in the Queen’s Christmas broadcasts.

In her final Christmas address last year, the Queen mentioned Charles, William, Kate and Camilla by name. There was no mention of Harry and Meghan.

Before that, William was last mentioned in 2016 and Charles was last mentioned in 2018 by his title at the time, the Prince of Wales.