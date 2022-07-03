Fresh claims Harry and Meghan skipped out on parts of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Photo / Getty Images

Royal fans may have been glued to their screens watching the celebrations unfold for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but it appears Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle weren't so enamoured by the pomp and ceremony.

According to new claims, The Sun reports that the Sussexes skipped out on the Red Arrows fly-past over Buckingham Palace because they were in a rush to get back to their Windsor home, Frogmore ­Cottage.

The accusation follows reports the Queen refused to pose for a portrait with her little namesake, Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, because Her Majesty had a bloodshot eye.

The Queen reportedly met with Harry and his family but refused a photo with his daughter. Photo / Getty Images

And it is believed the Queen's senior aides were worried about where such an image may end up, citing the couple's deal with Netflix as cause for concern.

A source said: "Harry and Meghan were kept at arm's length during the whole weekend - and they did not make much effort to help thaw relations either," The Sun reports.

It is also claimed the now LA-based pair declined invites to the Party at the Palace and the Platinum Pageant but did meet with the Queen a day ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony, according to the Telegraph.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of making little effort to thaw strained relationships with their UK family. Photo / Getty Images

The family reportedly had their own invitation for Prince William, Kate and their three children to attend Lilibet's first birthday party turned down.

Instead, the Sussexes hosted the likes of Harry's cousin Zara Tindall, her husband Mike and their three children Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, at Frogmore Cottage for a small celebration.

Last month, Page Six reported that, amid Harry and his brother's allegedly troubled relationship, an attempt had been made to make amends with the invite to Harry's daughter's birthday. However, it is believed the Cambridges were otherwise engaged with a visit to Wales scheduled for the same day.

Numerous reports have since claimed the princes and their families did not end up spending any time together during the course of the Sussexes' UK stay. And according to Page Six, a UK-based "royal insider" said: "Things are still fraught - William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards."