Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex chose an image from their attendance at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York for their holiday card this year. Photo / Getty Images

As the Christmas cards from the royal family roll out, Harry and Meghan have added their own to the mantlepiece - with a twist on tradition, no less.

The couple, whose sensational Netflix docuseries has dominated headlines around the world, has released their well wishes for “A Joyful Holiday Season” with a card that reads “from our family to yours”, but does not include their children, Archie and Lilibet as their card did last year.

Harry and Meghan have shared their holiday card for 2022. Photo / Archewell Foundation

The card goes on to say: " ... on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year.”

It is signed, “Best wishes,” with each of their signatures and “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

A black and white image accompanying their season’s greeting shows the couple at a recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.

The photo and the contents of the card is a departure from the look and feel of the pair’s offering from last year where they presented a relaxed photo of their family, at home in Santa Barbara.

Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet in their 2021 Christmas Card. Photo / Supplied

It was also the first time they had publicly released an image of daughter Lilibet, born in June 2021.

They shared the caption:

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Harry and Meghan began their Christmas card tradition as newlyweds in 2018, releasing a special image from their wedding celebrations.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card shared in 2018. Photo / Kensington Palace Twitter



