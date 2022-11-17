The reward contained six packs of Haribo products, including its iconic gummy bears. Photo / 123rf

The reward contained six packs of Haribo products, including its iconic gummy bears. Photo / 123rf

What do you expect in return for a good deed? A handshake? A few bucks? Or does the warm fuzzy feeling of doing something good suffice?

For one good Samaritan who found a cheque in Frankfurt worth $7.82 million and informed its intended recipient – it was six packs of lollies.

German newspaper Bild reported last week that German man, Anouar G, 38, found the lost cheque made out to confectionery giant Haribo while on his way home from visiting his mum.

According to reports, he noticed a piece of paper fluttering on the ground. He picked it up and found the signed slip of paper represented €4,631,538.80 made out to Haribo from the German supermarket chain, Rewe.

“There was such a large sum on it that I couldn’t even pronounce it,” he said, confirming he immediately contacted the confectionery manufacturer.

He was reportedly told by a lawyer from Haribo to destroy the cheque, which he did, sending them photographic proof.

A few days later, Anouar G was sent a thank you package for his trouble. But he later described the gesture as “cheap”, saying he thought he had spared the company from losing millions.

The package contained six packs of Haribo products, including its iconic gummy bears.

“I thought that was a bit cheap,” he said.

Haribo said they sent the standard package they use as a thank you. Photo / 123rf

Haribo later confirmed it had sent the man “our standard package that we send as a thank you,” adding there was no risk the cheque could have been cashed.

“Since it was a crossed cheque, nobody but our company could have redeemed it,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Regardless, the incident has sparked discussion online about how much, if anything, one should expect in return for a good deed.

“Six small packages seems a bit cheap. Couldn’t they send a large box? I’d send a case, but then if the poor guy gets diabetes, I’d feel bad about it and be liable for his sickness,” one person weighed in.

“I get that he couldn’t have cashed the cheque …. and they weren’t out any money. But I guess when you think he found a cheque for [$7.82m] and they send him like $20 worth of candy?” another pondered.

But others felt Haribo’s response was appropriate for the situation.

“The check was more than likely cancelled and reissued, so the cheque is worthless. While it is neat that he found the cheque, it really isn’t worth much of a reward,” one person added.

“Ungrateful if you ask me, he simply called, and they told him to rip it up, so he did and sent a picture. Getting something at all I would be stoked,” another wrote.