Are you a fade parent? Or a chop it all off parent? Photos / TikTok

A hairdresser on TikTok has revealed how she can tell what type of parent you are, depending on how you ask for your children's hair to be done.

In a video posted to the social media platform, hairstylist Sarah re-enacted the different parenting types that she encounters when she cuts hair on a daily basis.

Of the different kinds of parents, she highlighted the "tired mum", the "silent but intimidating mum" and the "unrealistic expectations mum" in a TikTok titled "types of mum that bring their kid to the salon".

Sarah stated that a "tired mum" and genuinely exhausted mum was most likely to say: "I don't care what you do, just chop it off, chop it all off."

The next up was the unrealistic expectations mum, and Sarah said this type of parent was most like to request: "He's only two years old so we don't need anything crazy.

"But I was thinking a zero fade, high and tight with a hard part right here.

"And I want everything to be perfectly blended and look amazing without any product."

Then there was a "helicopter parent", who stood super close to the child and hairstylist and watched their every move, asking for each strand of hair to be perfect.

Sarah then showcased the "silent but intimidating parent" who just stood watching with their arms folded, an angry expression and always refused to take a seat when offered.

Then Sarah revealed that the parent who just "don't give a f***" was most likely to be on the phone while their children ran through the salon causing chaos.

She said: "Timmy's getting a haircut and I decided, why not bring all three? I don't want to pay for a babysitter."

One person commented: "Silent intimidating one is my mum."

Another said: "My mum is a mix between silent and intimidating and just goes sit down and does a crossword."