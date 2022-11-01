Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her 2022 Goop Christmas gift guide. Photo / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow’s extravagant Goop holiday gift guide has become a staple of the season, and her 2022 roundup is no exception.

The actress revealed her annual list of weird and wonderful gifts on her website today, divided into 10 categories including a “lover’s gift guide”, a foodie edit and a wellness collection.

But the most daring items appear in the “ridiculous but awesome” category - and one of them is a luxury New Zealand getaway.

The luxury guide includes gifts worth almost US$900,000 ($1,610,694), including a US$286,000 ($511,842) “Top-to-Toe New Zealand Odyssey” at Robertson Lodges, one of which was named the best resort in Australasia - and one of the best in the world - by CN Traveller in 2018.

The other more extravagant items include a US$250,000 ($44,7415) vintage Ford Bronco and a US$135,000-a-night ($24,1604) private jet safari in South Africa.

Other luxury gifts include an US$8000 ($14,317) necklace designed by Goop’s in-house team, which as the actress gushed “is encrusted with brilliant pavé white diamonds [there are 2.70 carats total]”.

Gwyneth Paltrow included this Goop diamond encrusted necklace on her holiday gift guide. Photo / Goop

It’s not the only Goop-designed item included in the collection, as she then went on to recommend the US$895 ($1601) “edgy and impactful” ear cuff “punctuated with 14 glimmering black diamonds”.

But if your budget isn’t quite up to that, never fear: there’s also a selection of six neon toilet paper rolls for US$18 ($32) and a US$50 ($89) hair dye kit for your dog, which has been approved by canine dermatologists. One of the more affordable bags is a black silk “baguette bag” by Gohar, designed to carry a French loaf of bread.

There’s even a selection of gifts priced under US$100 each, but the star of the show is no doubt the “ridiculous but awesome” range including expensive jewellery, handbags ... and a leather sex chair. It’s Goop after all.

A hair dye kit for your dog. Photo / Goop

Paltrow recommended a couple of time-keepers for those of us who like to tell the time in luxury, including a US$29,465 ($52,732) men’s Rolex Daytona Model 16518 and a US$13,495 ($24,151) Rolex Men’s Day-Date 36MM Model 1803.

And if you want to spoil your canine pals, you can splash out on Gucci’s matching US$420 ($750) dog poo bag holder, a US$410 ($733) lead and a US$345 ($617) collar. Paltrow, herself a self-confessed dog lover, added a US$359 ($642) upcycled wooden bed frame by the brand Avocado and a US$1200 ($2147) Hermes leather dog toy box.

The infamous Goop candle. Photo / Goop

And as for the “lovers’ gift guide”, it wouldn’t be complete without the infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which raised eyebrows when it was first released in 2020.

The lovers’ shopping edit also includes a variety of vibrators, sex toys and even a feather “tickler” by sex chair designer Kiki de Montparnasse.