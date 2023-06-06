This groom made the ultimate modern-day faux pas as he headed down the aisle. Photo / TikTok

This groom made the ultimate modern-day faux pas as he headed down the aisle. Photo / TikTok

A bride and groom filmed walking down the aisle after saying “I do” have found themselves at the centre of an internet furore over the groom’s disrespectful act.

Footage shows the newlyweds holding hands as they head back down the aisle and while the bride appears thrilled, beaming at guests and engaging in the special moment, her freshly anointed husband is on his phone, scrolling and tapping the screen.

As the couple exit the church, the bride appears to confront her husband and they appear to argue briefly before heading down the church steps where the bride gives another big smile to the camera.

The video has gone viral after being shared by TikTok user @CynthiaUmunze. Over on Twitter it has been viewed more than 40 million times.

Many shocked viewers commented: “This marriage is over.”

Others commented that the husband’s behaviour was “disrespectful” and a concerning sign of things to come in the couple’s marriage.

I genuinely want to know what he was doing and why she wasn’t bothered — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) June 4, 2023

While one TikTok user asked, “Who on earth is he texting?” another commented: “He’s a clown for being on that damn phone.”

And as the video made the rounds on Twitter, users were also quick to express their dismay with many suggesting the bride get an annulment from her new, rude husband.

While the internet has been left incredulous as to what could have possibly warranted his attention in that moment, one person commented: “Nothing. Absolutely nothing is that important…There is no defence for this.”

Another commented: “This is insane… disrespectful and condescending. Totally uncalled for.”

Some surmised that the move pointed to unrest between the newlyweds: “Imagine on your day not being happy,”

More footage from the wedding was later posted showing the couple happily dancing. Viewers of the follow-up video praised the bride for moving on from the aisle incident to enjoy her special day.

You behaved like a queen,” one said while another confessed: “She’s a better woman than me, I would have gone berserk.”