A bride has revealed how her husband suffered a traumatic brain injury on the night of their wedding reception. Photo / Instagram

A bride has revealed how her husband suffered a traumatic brain injury on the night of their wedding reception. Photo / Instagram

A bride has revealed how her husband suffered a traumatic brain injury on the night of their wedding reception.

Kelsey Mynatt and her husband Mike, who are from the United States, eloped and two weeks later the newlyweds were set to have their wedding reception.

But, the night changed the course of their lives in an unexpected way after Mike was rushed to hospital and had to relearn things such as walking, talking and eating.

The pair eloped in September 2022, but wanted to celebrate in a party with their friends and family so they held a reception in October.

Everyone was up on the dance floor when the night took a turn for the worse.

“Mike attempted his party trick – which is a backflip on the dance floor that he typically lands,” Kelsey said in a now-viral TikTok video.

@kelseymynatt Replying to @justmeherebymyself0 let us know if you’re curious about his specific injury, brain surgeries, etc 🫶🏼 ♬ original sound - Kelsey Mynatt

“But he slipped on the floor because there were drinks spilt and he was wearing dress shoes that had no traction.”

Kelsey said Mike injured his head and chaos ensued after he fell.

Mike was rushed to the hospital and put in an emergency surgery called a craniectomy, as his brain was swelling rapidly.

Mike was then in a coma for a month, in Denver, Colorado, but many of the couple’s family and friends reside in Missouri.

Mike was in the intensive care unit for an extended period of time, as he had to learn things he already knew such as how to walk, talk, stand and eat again.

“He is progressing well, and we’re very proud of him,” Kelsey added.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to support the family in the form of paying Mike’s medical bills, but also raising money so others can visit him while he is in hospital recovering.