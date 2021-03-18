Grimes posts cute video of her son playing music

Music star Grimes has posted a cute video on Instagram of her 10-month-old son X AE A-XII playing a junior synthesizer.

The 33-year-old singer shares her child with billionaire Elon Musk, 49, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

In the video, 10-month-old X AE A-XII can be seen smiling and laughing while making music with the keyboard.

Grimes posted a video of her 10-month-old son X AE A-XII playing on a little baby synthesizer. Photo / via Instagram

Grimes can be heard giggling off-camera and saying to her son: "You're so smart!" as he plays with the instrument.

Grimes, aka Claire Boucher, and Musk welcomed X AE A-XII into the world in May last year.

In a profile with The New York Times in October, Grimes let the public in on some of the unconventional ways she's trying to rethink the typical parenting paradigm.

"I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," the singer told the outlet. "He's into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

Grimes also revealed that she is trying to expose the child to new aesthetics as well as music in the hopes of stimulating a creative pattern early on and breaking the mould of art that infants are typically subjected to.

"I'm not insulting babies," the singer said.

"I'm just, it's all very one vibe. I just feel like getting out of the like, 'Here's a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel colour tones' energy. That's just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through."

When Grimes and Musk had their son it was initially announced they had named him X Æ A-12.

However the parents then discovered that the California constitution only allows legal names to contain characters from the English alphabet.

As a result they eventually changed the name to X Æ A-XII, replacing the Hindu-Arabic numerals '12' with Roman numerals signifying the same number.

Elon - who shares five sons with his first wife Justine Wilson and was married twice to his second wife Talulah Riley - explained how to pronounce X Æ A-XII.

Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Shortly after the baby was born he went on The Joe Rogan Experience and shared that his newest son's name is verbally said: "X Ash A Twelve."