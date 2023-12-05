UK nursing home resident Winnie Goode celebrated her 101st birthday with a buff butler.

When it’s your 101st birthday, you’d think most would want to celebrate with a nice cup of tea and a quiet lunch with friends and family.

But one great-grandmother received an eye-opening surprise for her birthday.

Winnie Goode, who is a resident at the Summerdyne Nursing Home in the UK told staff days before her 101st birthday she wished for a “nice man”.

With that in mind, the managers of the rest home put their thinking caps on, and with the help of Winnie’s 70-year-old son, came up with a humorous plan to stun the nursing home resident.

They didn’t disappoint when they shocked Winnie by hiring a “butler in the buff” to surprise the 101-year-old on her big day.

The naked butler showed up to Winnie’s lunch delivering a cake for the cheeky great-grandmother along with a bottle of Baileys.

Winnie admitted she was “beaming” and enjoyed the show “immensely”.

The rest home posted images of her saucy birthday lunch and explained how the cheeky lunch went down.

“Our amazing resident Winnie turned 101 this week,” they wrote.

“When we asked Winnie what she wanted for her Birthday she told us “a man” so we contacted our friends at Buff Boyz Butlers to see if they could help us out!

“Winnie had a wonderful time with Brandon and even enjoyed a Birthday Baileys! Thank you, Brandon and Buff boyz for making Winnie’s birthday so special!”

Her son Chris revealed his mother has a “great sense of humour” and “loved the butler in the buff surprise”.

‘Buff butler’ Brandon previously visited the nursing home on Valentine’s Day this year to surprise residents with champagne and roses.

Winnie’s son John took to social media to thank the nursing home for their efforts.

“Great work everyone for making Mum’s 101st Birthday memorable,” he wrote.

Locals also weighed in on the surprise, with many saying it’s a memorable birthday that will be the talk of the nursing home for weeks to come.

“What a lady! Happy Birthday, Win. Always happy and always smiling. Hope you enjoyed your man,” one said.

Another added: "The care home is amazing at going the extra mile to make residents dreams come true!"
















