In response Robertson says he tends to find himself wearing a lot of blue these days, though he’s quick to add “the sky was blue before the National Party took it.”

Elsewhere in the episode Robertson reveals himself to be a massive sports nut: “if I were to do a mastermind topic, it would be Otago rugby from 1980 to the present day.”

He also admits his way of handling political stress wasn’t always healthy, saying “my reaction to stress was to eat, which is not a great reaction.”

Recognising the same tendency in herself, Bennett says “I used to say to people, I just put on so much weight in Parliament… I’d think, damn it, I work so hard and I’m working such long hours, if I want a burger and fries for dinner, I’ll have a burger and fries for dinner.”

It’s a relaxed exchange between two figures more used to being political combatants. From reflections on their shared experience as student protesters to a candid discussion about why Robertson never wanted the top job, it’s clear there’s a mutual fondness and respect between the two former political adversaries.

